“Entrepreneur” AOC Owes Taxes on Her Defunct NYC Subsidized Business

There’s a piece of information that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would probably prefer to be left off her resume’. Almost 9 years ago, the know-it-all socialist and leading Democrat mouthpiece actually tried giving Latina, female entrepreneurship a shot.

Ocasio-Cortez founded Brook Avenue Press in New York City. The company’s goal was to publish children’s books. The outfit was set up to “develop and identify stories and literature in urban areas like New York, specifically communities like The Bronx,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a YouTube video posted in October 2011…” That was months before she filed incorporation papers for the company in July 2012.

AOC relied on a New York City subsidized program called the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator which aimed at helping start-ups in that borough. AOC “was featured on the city’s website for the incubator, and The National Hispanic Institute named her a social entrepreneur in residence.”

“You see a huge return on your investment here,” a 22-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told a reporter in July 2012. “People pay $500 an hour for consulting that we get for free by the water cooler.”

Somebody should have reminded the Boston College economics major of that old business cliché’, “You get what you pay for.”, cause in spite of the discounted workspace, coupled with gratis publicity and advice, the enterprise completely flopped.

AOC’s promise to collaborate with “designers, artists, and authors that really know the urban story and help develop stories for kids.”, did not, according to the NY Post, produce a single book from her publishing house.

What Ocasio-Cortez’s initial, and hopefully only, foray into the free market did produce was a warrant served by NYS on July 6, 2017, notifying her she owed $1,870.36 in unpaid corporate taxes.

All this is coming to light as AOC continues her very public push to raise taxes.

