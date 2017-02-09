Environmental Protesters at Dakota Pipeline Left Behind 250 Truckloads of Trash

Holy Irony, Batman!#DAPL enviro protesters left HEAPS OF TRASH at Standing Rock that threaten polluting the river!😂 pic.twitter.com/0WAlVRXSv4 — Boston Bobblehead (@DBloom451) February 8, 2017

KFYRTV reports that the leftists protesting at the Dakota Access Pipeline left behind 250 truckloads of trash. These are the environmental purists. Sanitation crews are working hard to get rid of the six months worth of garbage before the spring thaw.

In a month the trash could become toxic.

“Standing Rock Environmental Protection Agency and Dakota Sanitation are working together to try and advert an environmental tragedy,” says Tom Doering, Morton County Emergency Manager.

Each load that’s dumped is inspected by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department. They’re looking for dead bodies and evidence of crimes.

These leftists, as usual, are pigs claiming to care about the environment. That has been consistent in all the protests and marches.

To make matters worse for the dirty environmentalists, there’s news that is making them furious. The pipeline is being built and it’s being expedited. It will be finished in June.

The Daily Caller reports:

Energy Transfer Partners believes the last reaming feet of the 1,172-mile long line will be finished and put into operation by the end of June.

Legal experts believe the pipeline’s construction is expected at this point, meaning its opponents face long odds convincing any court to halt the $3.8 billion project.

Wayne D’Angelo, an energy and environmental lawyer in Washington, D.C., told reporters the Trump administration was on “pretty solid legal ground.”

The U.S. Army approved the project Wednesday, less than two weeks after President Donald Trump signed orders expediting the so-called DAPL. His order essentially paved the way for the previously rejected pipeline to move forward.