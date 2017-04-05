Equal Pay Senator Warren Pays Her Female Staffers 71% Less Than Males

The Communists and Socialists were out marching on Equal Pay Day Tuesday because qualifications, education, experience, legitimate stats do not matter, just the end result matters. It is also important to note that Democrat politicians don’t have to comply with their own rules, only the organizations they don’t control have to comply.

Equal Pay is a rallying cry of the hard-left.

Unequal pay is, according to the left, discrimination. But in reality, it’s all a scam.

Elizabeth Warren, a Socialist who calls herself a Progressive, is an equal pay for women advocate in theory, but not in practice if you go by her salary payouts and who she hires for the top jobs. She must be discriminating by her own standards.

#EqualPayDay isn’t a national day of celebration. It’s a national day of embarrassment. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2016

The gender pay gap in the Massachusetts Senator’s office is 10% wider than the national average and women in her office were paid 71 cents for every dollar paid to men during FY2016, according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis. The median annual earnings for women was $52,750 while men earned $73,750 [this only included full-time staffers].

Only one woman, Warren’s director of scheduling, earned a six-figure salary, at $100,624.88.

Five men—Warren’s director of oversight and investigations ($156,000), legislative director ($149,458), deputy chief of staff ($119,375), Massachusetts state director ($152,310), and deputy state director ($113,750)—earned more than Warren’s highest paid woman staffer in 2016.

New York City under the Communist mayor has allowed activist leftists to take over in general and on this issue. For example, so-called public advocate Letitia James screamed of the exploitation of women workers at their rally yesterday, and is pushing legislation she sponsored to prevent employers from inquiring about previous salaries.

Asking for prior salary information will be barred according to her. In New York City, lawmakers aren’t the only ones making laws, unelected leftists are pulled off the streets to legislate.

The equal pay easily morphs into discussions of the ultimate pay – a Marxist living wage for all. The demand for living wages for the most menial of labor is part of this same movement.

There are many and endless rules emanating from the movement. The Socialist City Council in New York introduced legislation in December that would prohibit on-call scheduling for retail and fast food employees in New York. It will pass and it will hurt business.

In the photo above, city workers are wearing red because they are “in the red” economically. Their union, Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1180, wants them paid better. They are insatiable and there will be no limit to their demands.

New York pensions are already unsustainable but people will not be able to sue the politicians and union leaders for malfeasance when it all collapses years after they are gone.

Listen to Professor Mark Perry’s explanation of the scam in 2014 on the video. The White House paid their women staffers on average 88 cents for every dollar they pay men. Does that mean they are discriminating?

Obama spokesperson Jay Carney said they pay according to position which is what is happening everywhere. The pay gaps have nothing to do with discrimination for them or for most or all businesses.

If businesses could make money firing men and hiring cheaper women, they would do it but you don’t see that happening.