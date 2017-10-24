Eric Holder Is Busy Now But Won’t Rule Out Running for Office

Barack Obama, Eric Holder, George Soros and others are running a shadow government alongside the elected Trump administration. One of the ways they are doing that, besides employing their army of embeds in government and the media, is to stop Trump at every turn. That is what Holder is busy doing.

California hired Eric Holder to challenge Trump on immigration, environment and criminal justice reform. He is leading efforts to sue Trump on every key issue he ran on to keep the leftist Obama machine going.

He and his minions are also concentrating on gerrymandering which is one of the few tools that can help Republicans win elections.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear Gill v. Whitford, a blockbuster case that could dramatically and permanently alter the political future of this country.

In the past, the court has never disallowed a map on political grounds.

Justice Anthony Kennedy is in the middle on the issue. Some say the court should stay out of political disputes. Others say gerrymandering is unconstitutional.

Both political parties have engaged in gerrymandering but the Republicans currently have the advantage. They have had victories in state legislatures that allow lawmakers to draw election maps favoring their party.

Barack Obama and Eric Holder are spearheading the effort to end the practice because it is a way to move forward on their ultimate goal of a one party United States.

The purpose is to squeeze Republicans out of office in state legislatures and elsewhere throughout the country.

This is one of the goals of the George Soros $80 million anti-Trump network.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action set up an $80 million anti-Trump Resistance network to defeat Republicans in 2018 and 2020. The ultimate goal is to destroy the Trump agenda.

The biggest funder is George Soros.

The activist organization’s new initiative is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit political organization and as such is not required to disclose its donors.

The network is comprised of many former ACORN employees and the focus will be on stopping voter ID laws. They will also concentrate on gerrymandering and automatic voter registration programs.

Eric Holder mentioned it in an interview with Rachel Maddow. After he is all done, we can expect the corrupt former DoJ head to run for office.