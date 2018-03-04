Eric Holder Says He Knows Mueller, Trump Will Be Prosecuted for Obstruction

Speaking on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday, Holder made clear that he thinks Mueller’s investigation would end with a grand jury indictment of Trump for obstruction of justice.

“You technically have an obstruction of justice case that already exists. I’ve known Bob Mueller for 20, 30 years. My guess is he’s just trying to make the case as good as he possibly can. So, I think that we have to be patient in that regard,” Holder explained, according to The Hill.

“He’s done nothing to hold the Russians accountable in spite of the fact that this dysfunctional Congress passed sanctions that he has refused to implement,” Holder claimed.

“And that for me is breathtaking, unforgivable and ultimately something the American people have to hold him responsible for,” he added.

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz says this, should it happen, would lead to a constitutional crisis. He explains why in the clip. He said:

“You cannot charge a president with obstruction of justice for exercising his constitutional power to fire Comey and his constitutional authority to tell the Justice Department who to investigate, who not to investigate. That’s what Thomas Jefferson did, that’s what Lincoln did, that’s what Roosevelt did. We have precedents that clearly establish that.”

ABOUT THOSE SANCTIONS HOLDER MENTIONS

As far as President Trump not doing anything, it’s Barack Obama who did nothing and Trump who did something.

Obama was weak and did not understand the threat from Russia. He had a breezy attitude towards election interference and the seizure of Crimea. The reset turned a blind eye to the Russian President’s seizure of much of Georgia. Obama took weapons away from Ukraine, making them vulnerable. Russia’s interests trumped ours. On the other hand, Trump hired the best to deal with Russia: Trump hired outstanding people from National Security Council Senior Director Fiona Hill to Assistant Secretary of State for European affairs Wess Mitchell to the Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker. The Trump Administration is pursuing concrete policies pushing back on Russian aggression that the Obama Administration had fervently opposed. The National Security Strategy of 2017, bringing a much-needed dose of realism to a conversation too often dominated by abstractions like the “liberal world order”, singles out both China and Russia as key geopolitical rivals.” Trump approved lethal weapons to Ukraine. He shut down Russia’s consulate in San Francisco as well as two additional diplomatic annexes, and rather than rolling back sanctions, Trump signed into law additional sanctions on Russia, expanded LNG sales to a Europe dependent on Russian gas imports. He increased the Pentagon’s European Reassurance Initiative budget by 40 percent. Trump has actually dramatically increased American military presence on Europe’s threatened borders. The Obama administration gave away our uranium mine and its assets. Obama gave away the defense system in Eastern European in 2009 for nothing in return. The administration gave the handling of the chemical warfare by Syria over to Russia. That was followed by the administration handing over $1.7 billion in cash and gold to Iran, arranging for them to get billions more in sanctions relief. Iran is a close ally of Russia’s. The 2010 U.S.-Russia New START accord called for limiting U.S. and Russian nuclear warhead levels to 1,550 deployed warheads. But instead of cutbacks, Russia under President Vladimir Putin embarked on a major buildup of nuclear forces, including new missiles, launchers, submarines and bombers. Moscow also adopted a military doctrine that places a greater emphasis on using nuclear arms in conflict. The Obama anti-nuclear arms policies have increased the danger of a nuclear conflict instead reducing it. He did not take Russia to task.

Then there is this: