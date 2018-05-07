Eric Holder’s Law Firm to Advise on Facebook’s Conservative Bias

Eric Holder’s law firm Covington & Burling will help advise Facebook on conservative bias. Heritage is also involved.

What could go wrong?

According to Axios, the team will be led by former Senate Republican Whip Jon Kyl. Kyl was a vocal critic of Holder during his time in the Senate, and was rated highly by conservative organizations. After Kyl retired from the Senate, he joined Covington & Burling, where Holder had previously been a high-profile partner.

As Breitbart put it, “Facebook, a California-based company, has enlisted the same firm that is providing legal advice to their state against the Trump administration, through none other than Eric Holder, to advise them on combating perceptions of bias against conservatives.”

Holder, the man who freed FALN terrorists, is seriously considering running for president in 2020.

Facebook has been reaching out to some conservatives, but not on the issue of bias. Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants help fighting the threat of regulation.

It’s hard to know if Facebook is sincere about looking at bias. That is especially true since they have always favored the hard-left.

For example, George Soros is funding their fake news initiative. His Open Society Foundation helps fund fact-checkers.

Also, the infamous Soros-Brock Media Matters works with Google and Facebook to censor “fake news”.