Eric Swalwell Gives a Stunning Interview About Trump, “Agent of Russia”

Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared on Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, telling her he will run for President if he thinks he can win. We can help him with that — give up immediately, you can’t win. Swalwell is an oddball.

He stuck with his oft-expressed opinion that the President is an agent of Russia. The crazy rep has no evidence. Swalwell convicts people without evidence as he did in the case of Justice Kavanaugh.

“At what point do you draw the line and not accuse the president of the United States without any evidence of being an agent of Russia?” Hoover asked.

“He’s betrayed our country, and I don’t say that lightly,” Swalwell replied. “I worked as a prosecutor for seven years.”

Thinking of him as a prosecutor is unnerving. All his convictions should be reviewed.

Hoover didn’t let up and pressed the lawmaker, saying “we want evidence before you say that.”

He responded by citing his opinion of the President’s policy decisions and other irrelevant, meaningless actions.

“He works on their behalf,” the far-left Democrat said. “Since he met with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July, where he took the interpreter’s notes or hasn’t told any U.S. official what they discussed, he has taken us out of Syria, which is a top priority of Russia. He sought to diminish or pull out the U.S. from NATO. And he’s easing sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s friends, who are under investigation.”

Hoover interjected to point out anti-Russia actions Trump took.

“But he did pass sanctions against Russia,” she told Swalwell. “He has armed Ukraine. He has killed 200 Russians in Syria. I mean, those aren’t the actions of an agent of Russia, either.”

Swalwell responded, saying the president “begrudgingly” signed sanctions against Russia after “he got backed into it” by Congress.

HIS EVIDENCE IS HIS OPINION, GOSSIP, SUPERFICIAL CLAIMS

People can now be convicted if they appear “begrudging” to Eric Swalwell, the former prosecutor who sits on the House Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee.

The guy’s scary.

“What makes him an agent of Russia, though?” Hoover asked again.

Swalwell continued with his conspiracy-level accusations, including Trump not turning down offers to meet to discuss Trump Tower in Moscow.

“In fact, after it was revealed that the Russians were attacking our democracy, he went to a press conference and said, ‘Russia, keep doing it,’ essentially,” he added.

Hoover noted that he did not present evidence and he was a prosecutor.

“But as a prosecutor, that wouldn’t be evidence in court,” she told him. “I mean, as a prosecutor, you know the difference between hard evidence and circumstantial evidence.”

He then rambled.

POWERFUL EVIDENCE ACCORDING TO THIS FORMER PROSECUTOR

Along with millions of Americans, Hoover was unconvinced: “I’m still not hearing the evidence that he’s an agent of Russia.”

“I think it’s pretty clear,” it’s almost hiding in plain sight,” Swalwell countered.

It’s pretty clear? Not really. It’s more like wishful thinking.

CLIPS

The world could go to war, and Swalwell would still be worried about Trump’s tax returns.

Congressman @repswalwell (D-CA) tells @MargaretHoover that one of House Democrats’ priorities is getting President Trump’s tax returns #firinglineshowpbs pic.twitter.com/uPME10A7yy — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) January 27, 2019

SWALWELL’S SURE TRUMP IS AN AGENT OF RUSSIA [NOT HILLARY OR OBAMA, THE MARXISTS WHO GAVE AWAY THE STORE]

Swalwell wants to look for money flowing from Russia. He should look at the Clinton Foundation for that.

Three times, a smirking Swalwell said he knows Trump has “betrayed our country” and he’s “an agent of Russia.” He doesn’t “say that lightly,” but he does say it without evidence.

In this clip, Hoover asks how he can prove he’s an agent of Russia:

In the next clip, Hoover asks twice for evidence Trump’s an agent of Russia. Swalwell offers more codswallop. He doesn’t know anything we don’t know. He’s relying on public reports.

