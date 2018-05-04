Eric Swalwell Wants to Take Our Guns Under Threat of Imprisonment

Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why should we let them have ideas. ~ Joseph Stalin

Far-left Eric Swalwell wants to make so-called assault weapons illegal and put people in jail if they don’t hand the guns over.

Tell you what Eric, you show up and take them.

In an op-ed for USA Today, he said he wants the Feds to force a gun buyback at a cost of $15 million.

His definiton of an assault weapons is anything that looks like a military-style semi-automatic weapons.

“Instead, we should ban possession of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons, we should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the law, and we should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons,” he writes.

He wants the government to invest $1000 to buy back each gun.

Swalwell obviously knows nothing of guns and of military weapons. Most deaths are caused by handguns, not ‘military-style’ rifles.

Instead of wasting billions on criminalizing innocent gun owners and leaving them defenseless because their guns are scary, perhaps the laws we already have should be enforced. Most of these shootings are because law enforcement dropped the ball and did not take proper action.

If they come for our guns, gangbangers will find an issue they agree with conservatives on.

Donald Trump’s take:

I want to thank all of our friends and patriots at the @NRA. We will never fail, and we will always protect your Second Amendment! God Bless you, and God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/3PoNPV24p4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2018

As James Woods said, the Democrat is admitting what we all know, they are coming for our guns.

Finally one #Democrat willing to say it: we are coming for your guns and the Second Amendment. No more waffling. The next civil war will no doubt be fought over this issue. At least this guy is not hiding the real Democrat agenda. I’ll give him that. https://t.co/cwYSLihKVo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 3, 2018