Eric Trump’s Charity Gave 100% to St. Jude’s, Hillary’s Gives 90% to the Clintons

In an interview several months ago, his wife Lara talked excitedly about Eric Trump’s charity which gives 100% of the donations to St. Jude’s Hospital. She said it means a great deal to him and he spends a lot of time with the children and gathering donations. The left, who were seemingly unaware of Hillary’s and Bill’s crime syndicate which took donations from truly sleazy foreign dictatorships, freaked out over the possibility of donations being made to win favor. Eric put the foundation on hold, something Hillary and Bill never did and never said they would do once she was elected. They only said they’d stop collecting from foreign countries.

It has been reported that 90% of the Clinton Foundation proceeds go to the Clintons and their cronies in various ways, often in expenses.

my presidency. Isn’t this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

It is too bad, but people can donate directly.