Erstwhile AG Jeff Sessions Re-Appears to Praise Shady Rod

Jeff Sessions came out of hiding to praise Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and to express his confidence in him. This comes after Conservative House Republicans called for Rosenstein’s impeachment.

The Representatives, led by Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, have pulled back from that position temporarily because Speaker Ryan won’t bring it to the floor for a vote.

They might re-introduce the articles of impeachment for a vote under a different process that would require Ryan to bring it to the floor.

The articles still stand.

Another option is for them to file Contempt of Congress charges.

The Justice Department has been making a mockery of oversight by Congress, but it’s a battle Congress can’t win. It also appears to be isolating the eleven congressmen who brought the Articles of Impeachment. We already have Jeff Sessions, Paul Ryan, and Trey Gowdy coming out against impeachment.

ROD’S GREAT SAYS THE NEAR-INVISIBLE AG

Jeff Sessions is the invisible Attorney General but he came out to support Rod.

“My deputy, Rod Rosenstein, is highly capable. I have the highest confidence in him,” Sessions said during a news conference in Boston. Sessions added he wants to concentrate on immigration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “My deputy, Rod Rosenstein, is highly capable. I have the highest confidence in him.” pic.twitter.com/4vwB7ASvps — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 26, 2018

Sessions could order the requested documents released but he won’t. It’s as if he recused himself from everything except immigration.

The DoJ has released a lot of documents, that’s true, but not the ones Congress needs. When Congress does get something they need, it’s heavily redacted. The congressmen eventually discover some of the redacted information and find there was nothing confidential in the material.

The DoJ/FBI is slow-walking the dissemination of documents because they know that once the Democrats regain Congress — if they do — congressional oversight is over.

In a statement, Meadows said:

“With Attorney General Sessions’ recusal, Rod Rosenstein has been in charge of the Department of Justice as the agency has made every effort to obstruct legitimate attempts of Congressional oversight.

Rosenstein is a witness who signed the fourth FISA warrant and Congress is investigating the FISA abuse. It’s absurd. Rosenstein should have recused himself.

The stonewalling over this last year has been just as bad or worse than under the Obama administration. Multiple times we’ve caught DOJ officials hiding information from Congress, withholding relevant documents, or even outright ignoring Congressional subpoenas—and now we have evidence that Mr. Rosenstein signed off on a document using unverified political opposition research as a cornerstone of a FISA application to spy on an American citizen working for the Trump campaign.

This level of conduct, paired with the failure to even feign an interest in transparency, is reprehensible. And whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, this kind of obstruction is wrong—period.”

Rep. Jordan told Laura Ingraham on her show last evening that Rosenstein is not complying.

“The bottom line is, we have sent numerous letters to Rod Rosenstein that they haven’t complied with. Two subpoenas they haven’t complied with. We’ve caught the Department of Justice hiding information, redacting information that should not have redacted. We know that Rod Rosenstein threatened House Intel Committee staffers. Threatened them, chilling impact when they were trying to do their job, our job, of the constitutional oversight we are supposed to do.”

RYAN’S A ‘NO’

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday rejected impeachment, despite support from other GOP lawmakers, such as Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Ryan falsely stated that Rosenstein has been complying, although not “fully”. However, his other arguments are reasonable. He said that Rosenstein’s failure to comply [obstruction] does not rise to the level of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ [maybe].

The better reason is Ryan is concerned it would tie up the Senate and keep them from moving projects along, including appointing Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Do I support impeachment of Rod Rosenstein? No, I do not,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday, putting him at odds with hard-liners in his party and even some in his own leadership team https://t.co/5yf7J6FHlP pic.twitter.com/ePp0i3Laes — POLITICO (@politico) July 26, 2018