ESPN Host Suggests Jerry Jones Benching NFL Players Is Like Slavery

ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” host Michael Wilbon compared Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to a slave owner after Jones told players who were planning to kneel for the Anthem shouldn’t bother to come out of the locker room.

Wilbon objected to Jones’ comments and planned actions.

“The word that comes to mind, and I don’t care who doesn’t like me using it, is ‘plantation’,” he said. “The players are here to serve me, they will do what I want no matter how much I pay them.”

“They are not equal to me. That’s what this says to me and to mine,” Wilbon said, imitating what he assessed as Jones’ thoughts.

Another jerk from the non-political ESPN?

