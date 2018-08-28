ESPN Says Tiger Woods Isn’t Black After Saying “Respect the Office”

Tiger Woods was asked by an anti-Trump reporter about his opinion of President Trump since he is “friendly” with the President. Woods has golfed with him, lived next to him, and has known Donald Trump for twenty years. The reporter asked the question to put Woods on the spot.
“He’s the president of the United States,” Woods responded. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”
WOODS IS NOT BLACK, HE’S CABLINASIAN
ESPN’s Max Kellerman reacted with anger Monday to Tiger Woods and co-host Stephen A. Smith said Woods isn’t a black man, Fox & Friends reported.
After asking if that’s what Woods believes, Smith said: “Well, first of all, we don’t know what Tiger Woods believes. He’s Cablinasian. He’s not black.”
Smith’s anti-Asian.
Smith went on to claim Woods doesn’t identify as a black man, suggesting that black Americans “haven’t respected that from Tiger for quite some time.”
“To say you must have respect for the office — Tiger, be clear. Are you saying that the office, therefore, confers respect on to its present temporary occupant? No. Having respect for the office means principally, in my view, is the office holder should have respect for the office,” Kellerman added.
This is the left demanding blacks agree with them or be called non-blacks. It’s apparently not good to be half-Asian either. And who are the Nazis again?