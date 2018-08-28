ESPN Says Tiger Woods Isn’t Black After Saying “Respect the Office”

That was a good answer, and it should be a safe one, but not for ESPN whose president Jimmy Pitaro claims is not a political organization.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman reacted with anger Monday to Tiger Woods and co-host Stephen A. Smith said Woods isn’t a black man, Fox & Friends reported.

After asking if that’s what Woods believes, Smith said: “Well, first of all, we don’t know what Tiger Woods believes. He’s Cablinasian. He’s not black.”

Smith’s anti-Asian.

Smith went on to claim Woods doesn’t identify as a black man, suggesting that black Americans “haven’t respected that from Tiger for quite some time.”

“To say you must have respect for the office — Tiger, be clear. Are you saying that the office, therefore, confers respect on to its present temporary occupant? No. Having respect for the office means principally, in my view, is the office holder should have respect for the office,” Kellerman added.

This is the left demanding blacks agree with them or be called non-blacks. It’s apparently not good to be half-Asian either. And who are the Nazis again?