ESPN’s Anti-Trumper Jemele Hill Suspended After Calling for an NFL Boycott?

ESPN host Jemele Hill, who was not suspended for calling the President a “white supremacist”, has been suspended for two weeks, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch.

It was her second violation of the social media policy and this is the one they didn’t like. She is the host of the 6 p.m. SportsCenter.

Most believe the suspension was because of her tweeting about Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, who said his players would be benched if they kneeled for the national anthem. Hill suggested people boycott Jones and the NFL’s sponsors, many of which are sponsors of ESPN.

.@jemelehill has been suspended by ESPN for two weeks for a second violation of their social media policy. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 9, 2017

ESPN has released a statement on the suspension:

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

Hill suggested a boycott of Jerry Jones’ sponsors after Jones told his team if they kneel during the Anthem, he will bench them.

“If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play,” Jones said after the Cowboys’ 35-31 loss to the Packers. “Understand? We will not … if we are disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period.”

No Cowboy has kneeled yet.

We are shocked that the suits didn’t give her an award for that.

She walked back her comments in a tweet.

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Next up are her original tweets although it’s not all of them. There are many more. You be the judge.

If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players. https://t.co/Gc48kchkuv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Or, how about not patronizing the advertisers who support the Cowboys? You can watch and do that, right? https://t.co/duPNqxFta7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

If the rationale behind JJ's stance is keeping the fanbase happy, make him see that he is underestimated how all of his fanbase feels https://t.co/45ZDibcWNH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Cowboys have a huge national following. Lot of black & brown folks are Cowboys fans. What if they turned their backs on them? https://t.co/qezpPwDTAB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Don't ask Dak, Dez & other Cowboys players to protest. A more powerful statement is if you stop watching and buying their merchandise. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017