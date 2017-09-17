Officials who met a White House representative on Saturday said afterwards the US would either stay in the 2015 accord or change its approach. European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete, said the US will not pull out.

The White House denies it but gives themselves some leeway by saying they would listen if there were more favorable terms.

“There has been no change in the United States’ position on the Paris agreement,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. “As the President has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country.”

If he doesn’t pull the US out, it will break a major campaign promise.

Late Saturday, CNN spoke with spokeswoman for Cañete on the phone. Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told CNN that US officials have said that they will “review the terms on which they could be engaged” with the Paris deal.

US officials are often part of the bureaucracy that is ruling in opposition to Trump’s agenda.

Cañete added that the US “has stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord.”

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal quoted European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañeteas saying that Trump administration officials said the US would not pull out of the agreement, and were offering to re-engage in the international deal to fight climate change.

The WSJ said the shift in the position came at a meeting of environment ministers from about 30 countries at a gathering in Montreal, Canada.

He said that “there would be a meeting on the sidelines of next week’s UN General Assembly with American representatives “to assess what is the real US position”, according to the AFP news agency.

“It’s a message which is quite different to the one we heard from President Trump in the past,” Mr. Cañete added.

Trump’s daughter is a big proponent of the climate deal, as are many of the people in the White House, especially the Deep State bureaucrats in his agencies.

The Paris agreement commits the US and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5C.

In June the President said the Paris agreement aimed to hobble, disadvantage and impoverish the US. He also said he wanted a new “fair” deal for the US. However, by July, he suggested he’d be more flexible.

This better not be true if the President hopes to keep his base.