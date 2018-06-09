EU Copyright Law Will Ban Memes — Seriously

Sky News is reporting that memes could be banned under the EU’s new copyright laws. It could lead to the destruction of the Internet. When will the people in the EU revolt?

The EU Copyright Directive intends to protect the intellectual property rights of people who upload their material to the internet.

However, campaigners are warning the law will require “all content uploaded to the internet to be monitored and potentially deleted if a likeness to existing copyright is protected”.

The fact is there is nothing new under the sun and extremism in copyright laws will not only destroy the Internet, it will destroy creative thought.

Many online sites will be financially damaged by this.

Article 13 is the problem. The article would “destroy the internet as we know it” warn the campaigners, who add it would “allow big companies to control what we see and do online”.

They are almost there now. People are already suppressed by all the tech giants here in America and across the EU.

The campaign against Article 13 follows an open letter sent by academics from intellectual property research centers in Europe regarding the copyright directive.

The statists of the European Commission have roundly rejected their views and claim free speech will not be affected.

IT’S NOT THE MEME, IT’S THE MESSAGE

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he wanted “journalists, publishers, and authors to be paid fairly for their work”. It’s getting absurd and extreme. But this is the man who honored Karl Marx on his 200th birthday. He couldn’t care less about fair pay. Juncker is a Communist.

Sky News reported that the copyright protections would apply to that work “whether it is made in studios or living rooms, whether it is disseminated offline or online, whether it is published via a copying machine or commercially hyperlinked on the web.”

Memes often convey a message. But without access to affordable or free images, they will go the way of the wagon train. Even quotes could be subject to censorship.

Face it, they want the messaging to stop, messages like these for example: