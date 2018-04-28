Even CNN and Their Resident Troll Jim Acosta Can’t Bash Trump For This!

North and South Korea are in the process of historic talks and symbolically ended a war long over by crossing the DMZ together. While they strolled the DMZ together this week, the South Korean President told North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un that he always wanted to visit North Korea. Kim gently took his hand and escorted him back over the DMZ.

Little crazy Kim has a sense of humor.

Mike Pompeo has met with Kim Jong Un secretly in the Hermit Kingdom itself.

As an aside, even that remarkable achievement didn’t soften the obstructionists under Chuck Schumer when it came to voting for him. Nonetheless, he made it, he’s the Secretary of State, and he will continue the talks with the United States. We all hope it will lead to peace and a de-nuclearized Korean Peninsula.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister credits President Donald Trump with the success in our relationship and that of South Korea’s with North Korea.

“Clearly, credit goes to President Trump,” Kang told CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour. “He’s been determined to come to grips with this from day one.”

Even CNN and their resident troll Jim Acosta haven’t been able to trash the President on this issue yet, although they can’t stop blasting out warnings…as if we don’t know how unreliable Kim is. The ace in the hole is that China seems to have had enough of Kim.

Do they really want all those nuclear weapons on their border if the nukes start flying. President Trump has told them he is serious, he will attack. And he did just hire John Bolton as his National Security Advisor.