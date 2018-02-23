Even Deputy Peterson Was Told Stoneman Killer Wanted to Shoot Up a School

Many people were told more than once that Nikolas Cruz wanted to shoot up a school. What does it take to keep someone from shooting up a school in Broward County? Apparently nothing.

In February 2016, the killer, Nikolas Cruz told people he wanted to shoot up a school. It gets worse. Deputy Scot Peterson, who didn’t enter the school during the shooting, was given that information at that time.

Cruz said it again in September of last year, he held guns to peoples’ heads, fought all the time, tried to ingest gasoline, and students were afraid of him.

Apparently, it’s impossible to keep a kid who wants to shoot up a school and terrorizes people from getting a gun in Broward County.

There are plenty of laws to prevent it and there were lots of warnings. Somehow, the left thinks the only people responsible are Donald Trump, the Republicans, the NRA. The gun is also responsible. The left wants us to take them seriously when they level insane accusations.

There is much more in the discipline timeline.

The Miami-Herald put out a timeline of the many disturbing behaviors we know about so far. We added to it:

Feb. 5, 2016: A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is told by an anonymous caller that Nikolas Cruz, then 17, had threatened on Instagram to shoot up his school and posted a photo of himself with guns. The information is forwarded to BSO Deputy Scot Peterson, a school resource officer [a sheriff’s deputy] at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Peterson is one of four deputies who didn’t go into the school when the shooting started, according to a CNN source.

Sept. 23, 2016: A “peer counselor” reports to Peterson that Cruz had possibly ingested gasoline in a suicide attempt, was cutting himself and wanted to buy a gun. A mental health counselor advises against involuntary committing Cruz. The high school says it will conduct a threat assessment.

Sept. 28, 2016: An investigator for the Florida Department of Children and Families rules Cruz is stable, despite “fresh cuts” on his arms. His mother, Lynda Cruz, says in the past he wrote “hate signs” on his book bag and had recently talked of buying firearms.

Sept. 24, 2017: A YouTube user named “Nikolas Cruz” posts a comment stating he wants to become a “professional school shooter.” The comment is reported to the FBI in Mississippi, which fails to make the connection to Cruz in South Florida.

Nov. 1, 2017: Katherine Blaine, Lynda Cruz’s cousin, calls BSO to report that Nikolas Cruz had weapons and asks that police recover them. A “close family friend” agrees to take the firearms, according to BSO.

Nov. 29, 2017: The Palm Beach County family that took in Cruz after the death of his mother calls the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office to report a fight between him and their son, 22. A member of the family says Cruz had threatened to “get his gun and come back” and that he has “put the gun to others’ heads in the past.” The family does not want him arrested once he calms down.

Nov. 30, 2017: A caller from Massachusetts calls BSO to report that Cruz is collecting guns and knives and could be a “school shooter in the making.” A BSO deputy advises the caller to contact the Palm Beach sheriff.

Jan. 5, 2018: A caller to the FBI’s tip line reports that Cruz has “a desire to kill people” and could potentially conduct a school shooting. The information is never passed on to the FBI’s office in Miami.

Feb. 14, 2018: Nikolas Cruz attacks Stoneman Douglas High. Peterson, the school’s resource officer, draws his gun outside the building where Cruz is shooting students and staff. He does not enter. CNN reported Friday that it was actually four deputies who didn’t go in. They didn’t even go in when the police came and entered the building. Sheriff Israel never reported that information. We’ll have to see if it’s true.

At some point, Cruz was expelled or suspended from the school and sent to the alternative school where students are said to have steered clear of him. Cruz had earlier been suspended from Stoneman Douglas High for fighting — and also because he was found with bullets in his backpack. The school decided only his backpack had to be banned.