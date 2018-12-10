Everybody Wants to Be France & Levy Carbon Taxes

French riots/protests should serve as a cautionary tale, but they are not.
If the ruling elite keep pushing these oppressive carbon taxes, people will rebel. The media is doing their best to cover up the initial cause of the unrest in France, and the overwrought U.N. is trying to push their hysterical climate change report.
Then there is Trudeau.
CANADA WANTS TO BE FRANCE
Canada’s Trudeau is going to insist on carbon taxes. He’s running on them.
“Scrap the job-killing carbon tax,” has become the rallying cry for Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford and his political allies across the country. They hope to defeat Trudeau’s l carbon tax hawks.
About 40 countries, China, Japan, and ten EU nations have imposed prohibitive carbon taxes on their countrymen for no discernible benefit. Australia already repealed them.
Democrats want carbon taxes in the U.S., but President Trump has no interest in levying any more taxes. Dems run on raising taxes and cutting the cuts to taxes.
The Trudeau tax penalizes those who can least afford them. “It penalizes farmers, it penalizes industry, it penalizes Canadians,” said Candice Bergen, head of the Conservative opposition in the House of Commons, predicting the tax would not be the boost to the environment that backers claim.
U.N. INSISTS WE ALL ‘WELCOME’ THEIR HYSTERIA-CAUSING CLIMATE REPORT
The U.S., Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait refused to ‘welcome’ a BS study on worldwide climate change at the U.N. this weekend. The study is meant to terrify people into welcoming taxes. The money will then go to dictators in Banana Republics.
The U.S. wants the word ‘welcomed’ replaced with the word ‘noted.’
The French are rioting, at least initially, over the carbon fuel tax. The MSM is insisting it has nothing to do with the Paris Accord. That’s not true in that the fee is what they wanted to impose as a result of that Accord.
Now the French rulers are exploring the possibility that RUSSIANS FOMENTED THE RIOTS! Damn, those Russians again!
It indeed is possible, but that isn’t the cause.
MEANWHILE, THE FRENCH RIOT
Paris under a president #Obama endorsed…
This is aging well…
So now we have combat ready armored vehicles with the EU flag which are being used against unarmed European protesters who are demonstrating against a pro EU authoritarian regime.
— Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) December 8, 2018
So very happy Mr Macron interfered in Sweden:s 9/9 general election & told us what to think & how to vote.
— Mikael Sollenberg (@MikaelSM15) December 8, 2018
Why don't feminists & co. not get annoyed about this treatment of a female protestor in France today standing for her right to live a decent life? #Acte5 #Acte4 #YellowVests #giletsjaunes #feminists #WomanLikeMe #MeToo #fakeliberty #fakefreedom #policebrutality
#Paris The city of tears! #France #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests
I hope the British leaders are paying close attention. The insane carbon tax to make the 1% richer is bad enough. Then the EU drops their borders and lets an invading army of Muslims march in and take everything from their natural born citizens. This is gonna get ugly. France is just the fuse for much of Europe to explode.