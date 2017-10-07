Everyone Knew Harvey Weinstein Was Harassing Women While They Took His Donations

An explosive New York Times article came out this week filled with accusations from a host of women, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, that Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances over multiple decades.

As Democrat politicians and the DNC took wads of cash from Weinstein, all the while railing about women’s rights, his sexual harassment of women was an open secret. Their claim that Republican men don’t respect women like they do falls flat.

Hollywood, the media and Democrat politicians are mostly ignoring the Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, even as new information comes out. According to Jake Tapper and others it was an open secret in Hollywood, but Tapper, a reporter, never said a word.

Hollywood producer I know: “Shocked it’s taken so long for a Harvey Weinstein behavior expose. One of the most open secrets in Hollywood.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2017

Obama’s former NSC spokesman Tommy Vietor knew.

Harvey Weinstein has been a well-known scumbag for a long time via @rtraister https://t.co/vOkK35D93H — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 6, 2017

Weinstein gave to every Democrat imaginable, including the DNC, Hillary Clinton who has said nothing, Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren and many others. President Obama sent Malia to intern with Weinstein. Michelle Obama praised him, calling him a wonderful man. This was despite the open secret.

The left is beating off the allegations of hypocrisy. It rolls off their backs as they turn it on Republicans. As Weinstein is attacked, Democrats pick out Republicans they feel have sexually harassed women — for which they often have little or no evidence. Weinstein has basically admitted his transgressions.

The powerhouse movie mogul visited the White House thirteen times although they had to know about this open secret. The Obamas remain silent.

Gloria Allred’s daughter, Lisa Bloom, is defending this molester of women, although she claims to be a feminist lawyer and staunch woman’s rights activist like her mother. Bloom has attacked Republican men for sexual harassment with little or no evidence, but for Weinstein, a Democrat mega-donor, she offers the excuse that times were different then.

It also does matter that Weinstein’s company is in business with Allred, producing her movie.

A NY Daily News report asserts that Weinstein’s lawyer gave $10,000 to a Manhattan DA’s office after he dropped a case against Weinstein for sexual harassment. It suggests a pay-to-play aspect. The case involved a woman who said the married father of five invited her to his office to discuss business after she met him at a red-carpet premiere of his Radio City “New York Spring Spectacular”. He groped her breasts and put his hand up under her skirt. [We thought Ashley Judd was very opposed to this sort of thing but she hasn’t said a word]

One thing seems certain. The money he flooded into the DNC coffers bought a lot of silence and a lot of love.

According to the NY Times report, Weinstein sexually harassed people women whether they were stars or staffers.

.@HeyTammyBruce on Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations: “[@HillaryClinton] was so cozy with him she’s been silent once again.” pic.twitter.com/c9nIh1ztip — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2017

Ashley Judd, who described herself as a ‘nasty woman’ in the cause of women’s rights against Donald Trump, is a Weinstein victim, yet she never said a word about him when he suggested he shower in front of her or they give each other massages.

Let’s recap … @AshleyJudd calls Trump a misogynist, but kept silent for yrs about sexual predator Harvey Weinstein. She’s a phony. pic.twitter.com/uKCLWFZnGM — Small Biz for Trump (@SmallBiz4Trump) October 6, 2017

This is a man who local Fox News reporter Lauren Sivan claims pleasured himself in front of her into a plant while having her pinned. That was after he tried to kiss her. Still, the media and Hollywood are not outraged?

The Washington Post, which couldn’t get enough mileage out of the Billy Bush tapes, has no sign of the story on page one, even though their friends at the NY Times published it.

Where is Meryl Streep now? Where is all of Hollywood who are so critical of Republican men.

The Weinstein Company announced earlier today that Weinstein was going on indefinite leave while the investigation of his alleged sexual harassment claims was conducted.