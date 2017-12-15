Evidence of Profound Corruption in Obama DoJ, Comey FBI, Grows

Last month, we learned that an early draft of Comey’s statement on the Clinton email investigation concluded she was “grossly negligent” in her handling of classified information. Early this month, we learned it was changed to “extremely careless” by compromised, anti-Trump agent Peter Strzok.

Thursday, Fox News reported that they obtained an early draft of the memo and it confirms the language was changed at least twice. There were other shocking changed which unsurprisingly greatly benefitted Hillary Clinton:

The original statement said it was “reasonably likely” that “hostile actors” gained access to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account. That was changed later to say the scenario was merely “possible.”

Another edit showed language was changed to describe the actions of Clinton and her colleagues as “extremely careless” as opposed to “grossly negligent.” This is a key legal distinction…

The edits also showed that references to specific potential violations of statutes on “gross negligence” of classified information and “misdemeanor handling” were removed.

The final statement also removed a reference to the “sheer volume” of classified information discussed on email.

Sen. Ron Johnson, who released the draft today, said in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray that the original draft “could be read as a finding of criminality in Secretary Clinton’s handling of classified material.” In the same letter Johnson wrote there were, “repeated edits to reduce Secretary Clinton’s culpability in mishandling classified information.”

“More pervasive than Watergate…bigger Watergate by far”, said Fox News analyst Greg Jarrett, Circa News reporter Sara Carter and Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.