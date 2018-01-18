Evidence Saudi Government Conducted a Dry Run Prior to 9/11

NY Post’s Paul Sperry reported that new evidence was unearthed as the result of a lawsuit by 9/11 victims’ families. It revealed that two agents/employees of the Saudi government might have been behind a dry run prior to the attack on the World Trade Center.

The NY Post reports:

Two years before the airliner attacks, the Saudi Embassy paid for two Saudi nationals, living undercover in the U.S. as students, to fly from Phoenix to Washington “in a dry run for the 9/11 attacks,” alleges the amended complaint filed on behalf of the families of some 1,400 victims who died in the terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

The court filing provides new details that paint “a pattern of both financial and operational support” for the 9/11 conspiracy from official Saudi sources, lawyers for the plaintiffs say. In fact, the Saudi government may have been involved in underwriting the attacks from the earliest stages — including testing cockpit security…

…Citing FBI documents, the complaint alleges that the Saudi students — Mohammed al-Qudhaeein and Hamdan al-Shalawi — were in fact members of “the Kingdom’s network of agents in the US,” and participated in the terrorist conspiracy.

Instead of invading Iraq, given that Saddam was keeping Iran at bay, maybe Bush should have invaded our “friends” in Saudi Arabia.

The lawsuit asserts that al Qaeda and elements in the Saudi government have close ties.

During a November 1999 America West flight to Washington, the two agents, Mohammed al-Qudhaeein and Hamdan al-Shalawiare were reported to have tried multiple times to gain access to the cockpit of the plane in an attempt to test flight-deck security in advance of the hijackings.

They also asked some strange questions. Their behavior was so alarming, the pilot made an emergency landing.

Both men were employed by the Saudi government and were in frequent contact with the government as well as a Saudi hijacker pilot and a senior al Qaeda leader from Saudi now incarcerated at Gitmo.

The Saudi Embassy paid for their dry run.

The information comes via 5,000 pages of FBI evidence.

Fifteen of the nineteen 9/11 hijackers were Saudis, two were from the U.A.E., one was from Lebanon and another was from Egypt. It is important information for many reasons, but partly because the Saudis are allegedly our friends and are building Wahhabi mosques throughout the nation.