Evil Cuomo DEFENDS His Abortion Bill Against Church Critics

The evil Andrew Cuomo responded to his critics for passing a law that allows abortions to the moment of birth for any reason whatsoever. Some church leaders including two U.S. Bishops have called for his excommunication. King Cuomo doesn’t care and is very comfortable with his new Satanic bill.

“The Catholic Church doesn’t believe in a woman’s right to choose,” he said.

“I understand their religious view. I’m not here to represent a religion. I’m here to represent all the people and the constitutional rights and limitations for all the people — not as a Catholic,” he continued.

He doesn’t include babies a moment from birth. They have no constitutional rights according to him.

Cuomo has launched a diatribe against church pedophiles and the cover-up as if one crime can exonerate another.

Cuomo’s comments came after Catholics spent the last week attacking him for signing the Reproductive Health Act, which expands abortion unnecessarily.

Cardinal Dolan called the law “ghoulish, grisly, gruesome.”

“The fact that he’s a Catholic as far as I’m concerned has nothing to do with it. Any thinking human being that would want a baby, allow a baby to be aborted right up to the moment of birth … you don’t have to be a Catholic to abhor those types of things,” Dolan said on “Fox & Friends.”

“Do not brag about making the state of New York the abortion capital of the world,” he added. “That is not an enlightened progressive posture.”

The New York Governor of abortions also misquoted the Pope to back up his excuses.

“We have a governor that uses his dissent from church teachings as applause lines,” Dolan continued. “We have a governor that takes quotes from Pope Francis out of context to draw lines between bishops of New York and the Holy Father himself.”

New York State Catholic Conference director Dennis Poust clarified in a statement issued Monday afternoon: “We did not oppose the final version of the Child Victims Act precisely because it treats all survivors equally, including those abused in public schools. We hope this legislation gives all survivors the opportunity to be heard and compensated, wherever they were abused.”