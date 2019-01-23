Evil Gov Cuomo Signs Bill to Abort Fully-Developed Unborn Babies

Governor Cuomo’s extreme abortion bill has passed in New York with Democrat votes, and he signed it. The bill allows the murder [abortion] of fully-developed unborn babies to the moment of birth.

The bill also authorizes a slew of various health professionals other than doctors to kill babies in the womb. It adds abortion to the New York Constitution and removes protections for babies accidentally born alive.

There is no reason whatsoever to kill a fully-developed baby in the womb, except to preserve the mother’s life. There is no reason to kill the child who will still be born, except to engage in murder.

Even more horrifically, he’ll shove it our faces and light up the World Trade Center in pink to commemorate killing full-term babies.

HORRIFIC: The One World Trade Center is lit up pink tonight to "celebrate" the passage of a bill that legalized abortion until birth for any reason. pic.twitter.com/tqwvFrWRqs — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 23, 2019

The bill to kill the unborn to the moment of birth was passed by the new Socialist and evil legislature in New York. It was signed by its promoter, the evil Catholic Andrew Cuomo who has not been excommunicated, oddly enough.

THE DEVIL’S BILL

The new abortion bill, called The Reproductive Health Act, blocked until the Republican State Senate was lost to the party of killers, will allow a woman to kill her unborn child to the moment of birth and require doctors and nurses to officiate. In some cases, taxpayers will be forced to pay for what amounts to murder.

In the face of calls at the federal level to weaken abortion rights, the bill maintains abortions as legal within 24 weeks of the start of pregnancy – “or at any time when necessary to protect a woman’s life or health.’’ Late-term abortions had previously been authorized under state law if they meant saving the life of a woman.

The governor added the word “health’ and that can mean anything in the way of an excuse.

The measure which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo quickly signed into law Tuesday night, was pushed through by Democrats who now control both legislative houses. The Senate passed it 38-24. In the Assembly, it passed by a 92-47 margin.

The evil far-left governor can now do anything he wants with his Democrat/Socialist legislature.

If you have seen a sonogram, you know killing a late-term baby is murder. Cuomo is now saying life begins at birth when it clearly does not.

Evil reigns in Socialist New York.

THE EVIL VICTORS APPLAUD THE MURDER OF FULLY-DEVELOPED BABIES

This is sick man.

This is the sound from the NY Senate chamber after the 38-24 vote to: – Add abortion to the NY Constitution – Allow non-physicians to commit abortions – Allow abortion through third trimester – Repeal protections for surviving babies Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/K54vYGfb2G — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 23, 2019