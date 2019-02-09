EVIL! Nation’s Worst Abortion Law Forces Drs to Abort Third-Term in NM

Democrats in states they control are rushing to pass abortion laws that allow for ending the life of a fully-developed baby with no restrictions. New Mexico has just joined the far-left baby haters. It corrupts doctors and will force them to abort babies regardless of their core values.

IT TURNS EVERY HOSPITAL INTO AN ABORTION CLINIC

They are corrupting doctors, nurses, all medical professionals opposed to these late-term abortions and making them act against their moral beliefs. It removes religious refusals.

“This bill is a Trojan horse backed by the national abortion lobby in order to establish abortion as a human right by removing so-called ‘religious refusals’ and turn every hospital, clinic and doctor’s office into an abortion clinic or referral center,” Elisa Martinez, executive director of New Mexico Alliance for Life, told Fox News.

HB51 removes all protections for babies. The bill is considered the most extreme in the nation. Babies born alive by mistake will not receive any medical care.

Third-term babies must be born no matter what. These third-term abortion procedures require the murder of the fully-developed baby in utero and then the baby is taken out in pieces or whole if possible. It is more dangerous to the mother than giving birth to a live baby.

The days of baby hangers are long gone and this is not 1972. We don’t need these laws.

This is the second-trimester abortion:

By a 40-29 vote, the Democrat-controlled House passed House Bill 51 which would repeal sections of the law that criminalized abortion, the Albuquerque Journal reports. Six Democrats crossed the aisle to vote against it; every Republican voted against it except state Rep. Paul Bandy, who was absent.

NO PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT FOR PREGNANT TEENS

New Mexico Alliance for Life argues it effectively permits abortions up until birth and eliminates restrictions such as parental involvement, it would also erase “the only explicit conscience protection for doctors and other medical professionals that protect them from being forced to participate in abortions.”

“HB-51 is the most extreme bill in the nation because it keeps elective abortion-up-to-birth, and also seeks to force medical professionals to participate in this practice by stripping away explicit conscience protections from the current statute,” the group’s executive director Elisa Martinez told Fox News.

“Doctors in New Mexico don’t want to be forced to do this … to do something that sickens them,” Republican House Minority Whip Rod Montoya agreed.

The bill would allow abortions through all nine months, on the grounds that “abortion is provided for health care.”

IT WILL PASS

It goes to the Senate where Democrats have a 10 member majority. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has already endorsed the pro-abortion measure.

Democrats are the party of baby murder.

New Mexico’s efforts follow the introduction of similar bills in Rhode Island and Vermont, their passage in Massachusetts and New York, and a Vermont bill that was tabled after Virginia Democrat Del. Kathy Tran admitted it would allow for aborting a baby moments before giving birth, and embattled Virginia Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam endorsed infanticide under the bill (he later claimed he was only referring to cases such as a “nonviable pregnancy” or “severe fetal abnormalities”).

The excuse for doing this is the Supreme Court might restrict states’ abortion laws. It’s just an excuse.

