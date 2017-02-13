Ex-Penn Asst. Coach Jerry Sandusky’s son Arrested for Child Sex Abuse

This is a terrible story. Ex-Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is in prison for 30 to 60 years, convicted on numerous charges of sex abuse of minors over a period of decades. Jerry and his wife Dottie adopted six children. One of those children, a son Jeffrey is now facing similar charges.

Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, faces 14 charges including statutory sexual assault, Fox 29 reported.

State police accused him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos, according to WTAJ.

Authorities launched an investigation in November after two teenage girls — ages 16 and 15 — said Sandusky solicited them for oral sex and nude photographs to be sent to his cellphone, according to a news release by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Sandusky had been dating one girl’s mother and lived in her home for about five years. The explicit messages were discovered by the girl’s father, who notified police, the local CBS affiliate reported.

Some of the alleged abuse dates back to 2013, according to state police.

Sandusky is then accused of demanding the victim erase all the incriminating texts and that nothing be mentioned to anyone. Sandusky requested a meeting to talk things over, but the victim responded “we don’t need to talk and we aren’t going to” before adding these were the actions of a “rapist.”

The affidavit said Sandusky told the alleged victim in texts in March that “it’s not weird because he studied medicine” and instructed her “to not show these texts to anyone.”

The girl’s mother told investigators that when she confronted Sandusky, he told her “he knows it was wrong and inappropriate,” police said.

“The victims’ mother advised that Jeffrey Sandusky had advised her that he was trying to help her daughter by getting naked pictures of her off the internet and needed naked pictures of her to do it and to ‘role play,'” the affidavit said.

Sandusky also is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16, referred to as victim No. 2 in the complaint. That alleged offense took place in 2013, when Sandusky was 37.

He is currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility. Bail is set at $200,000.

His lawyer said he’s charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts each of photographing or depicting sexual acts, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.

Jeffrey was suspended from his job as a correctional officer at Rockview State Prison, near State College

His father was convicted os sexual abuse of 10 boys but 45 alleged victims came forward.

Jeffrey would frequently accompany his mother to court for his father’s trial and Monday she accompanied him.

At the time of Jerry Sandusky’s original conviction, another adopted son named Matthew appeared on Oprah to talk about the abuse he endured as a child at the hands of his father.

Matthew Sandusky spoke on “Oprah Prime” about abuse he says occurred when Jerry Sandusky would tuck him in during overnight stays at the Sandusky home in central Pennsylvania, after being instructed to wear only underwear or blue mesh shorts.

Jerry Sandusky would tickle, blow on his belly and wrestle on the floor, he said, and the encounters would gradually become more sexual.

“Then it’s, then as I now know, it’s oral sex,” he told Oprah Winfrey. “He’s doing that to you and it’s very confusing, it’s very confusing for you because you have a reaction, you know. It’s something that you at that time you definitely don’t know what’s happening.”

It is very possible that Jeffrey was also abused. Children who are abused are in danger of becoming offenders themselves. It’s high risk.

The father Jerry Sandusky is trying to get his prison term reduced. He deserves execution.