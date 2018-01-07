Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Says Media Knew for a Year Hillary Was Behind Dossier

Paul Sperry, who is the D.C. bureau chief for Investor’s Business Daily, reported that an ex-Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, told him prominent D.C. journalists admitted to him during the campaign, for a year, that they knew Hillary Clinton was behind the Russia dossier. Despite this, they continued to report the document as intelligence.

BREAKING NEWS: DC press corps suppressed for full year the fact that Clinton campaign paid for the anti-Trump Russia dossier. Journalists knew Clinton behind dossier as early as September 2016 & kept mum, reporting dossier’s allegations as if they were legitimate intelligence! — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 7, 2018

Democrats have embraced the dossier and made it the centerpiece of their anti-Trump attacks, as Paul Sperry notes in the NY Post, but are now trying to disown it. They jumped on the Papadopoulos narrative and Adam Schiff, the leader of the Resistance in Congress, now says he would have liked to have known who paid for it sooner.

This is why it is so important to find out how the dossier was used by the FBI originally and later, by Robert Mueller.

The FBI can’t be trusted until someone cleans house. Take for example, this timeline posted by Sperry:

May 2, ’16: Comey first drafts statement exonerating Hillary

May 13: FBI logs new evidence in case

May 19: FBI logs more evidence

May 26: FBI logs more evidence

June 10: Hillary aides Mills, Samuels turn over laptops

July 2: Hillary first interviewed

Trey Gowdy said on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo that the insurance policy agent Peter Strzok emailed about “sure looks like” it was to continually investigate Trump.

Then there are those who think Jeff Sessions should resign, but, as Trey Gowdy says, they would never get another candidate passed the Democrats. He suggests Sessions should never have been hired in the first place.