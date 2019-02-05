Expect Leaks! NYS Prosecutors DEMAND Trump Campaign Donor Names

Although the Department of Homeland Security report shows that there is no material evidence of foreign interference affecting the 2016 election, Mueller’s team continues the fishing expedition. They also turned a financial investigation over to the New York State Attorney General’s office so that the fishing can go on indefinitely.

At least one investigator who was on the Mueller team is reportedly now on the team investigating finances connected to Trump. That comes from Wins 1010 and we have yet to confirm.

The federal investigation into President Trump’s inaugural committee has intensified with a subpoena ordering the handover of virtually all documentation to prosecutors. They are hoping to find possible crimes of conspiracy against the U.S. of wire fraud, and money laundering. Perhaps they will even find a Russian donor. They can only hope at this point. They are also looking for Saudi Arabian donations through a third party.

Meanwhile, all the pay-to-play they need is right in front of their eyes in the Clinton Foundation.

DONORS’ NAMES WILL PROBABLY SOON BE LEAKED

“We have just received a subpoena for documents. While we are still reviewing the subpoena, it is our intention to cooperate with the inquiry,” a spokesperson for the inaugural committee told ABC News.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York demanded all documents relating to the inaugural committee’s donors and attendees. They also want to know about perks offered to attendees who were top donors, such as a photo opportunity with Trump, along with federal disclosure filings, vendors, and contracts.

A photo is pay-to-play? There are plenty of those with Hillary in them.

You just know the donors’ names will be leaked and they will be tortured so they never donate to Trump again.

There are also reports that a former prosecutor on Mueller’s team is now investigating this, but we have to confirm that.

Some current members of Mueller’s team came from U.S. attorneys’ offices.

Nothing suspicious there!