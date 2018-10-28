Exploiting Tragedy! Partisan Democrat Calls the President “Evil”

The horrific events at The Tree of Life synagogue by an evil killer have become a flashpoint for politicians hoping to damage the President and his supporters. The President has called for unity, coming together, caring about others. He lowered the flags to half-staff in “solemn respect”. Democrats, on the other hand, are trying to depress enthusiasm for the President and his agenda by using it to divide and promote hate.

This followed a madman who sent ‘bombs’ to prominent Democrats.

Neither of these events had anything to do with the President but he has been blamed.

The violence in our society became prominent under President Obama and there are videos to prove it. The constant 24/7 hate comes from the left.

Many, mostly in the media, have used this opportunity to blame the President and it is wrong as well as irresponsible. The President has been an ardent supporter of Jews throughout the world. His own family includes Orthodox Jews. His wife is an immigrant.

The media wants him to stop defending himself and it is clear they consider his followers to be monsters.

Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump? The evil act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburg was committed by a coward who hated President Trump because @POTUS is such an unapologetic defender of the Jewish community and state of Israel. https://t.co/0tCNpepC9k — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 28, 2018

"The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting is a moment of reckoning for American Jews" – @jaymichaelson https://t.co/jopvtgpzCP — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 28, 2018

The President is evil

Democrats claim Republicans and the President are driving the hate, but here we are, Democrats are politicizing the terrible events of the last week.

While Howard Dean is a bit of a has-been, on Saturday morning he was promoting hate on MSNBC’s AM Joy. He made his comments as a mass killer was slaughtering seniors in a Temple.

Howard Dean is still trying to be relevant and he is doing it by dehumanizing the President and by implication, his followers. He called him ‘evil’ because somehow he thinks he has the right to level such a charge and do it without evidence.

This moral arbiter doesn’t like his opinion so he calls him evil, taking away his humanity. The President’s supporters are evil by implication.

Dean said, “[T]he young people in this country are not with this sort of evil, nasty, authoritarianism you see now that the Republican Party has become. They’re not. … So, I think we are going to do well. I think we are going to take back the country. Look, evil lurks in the hearts of men. That’s — and it does. And what Trump tapped into is evil. And eventually, we’ll overcome that. Because the Republicans are always about the past and they’re always about fear of the future. And the Democrats have made plenty of mistakes, but they are about the future and idealism and making America a better place. I think, in the end, hope wins over evil, but it takes a long time, and it lurks — both of those lurk in humankind. And that’s what this struggle [is] about. This has now become a struggle about good versus evil, and the president of the United States is evil.”

Tammy Bruce has a brilliant message about the issue and this short clip is worth hearing. She feels that Democrats hate the President so much, they don’t care if they have gone too far. Democrats don’t care about the future of this country and claim Americans are hateful. Americans are not how they portray us.

Democrats won’t talk about the issues. Their behavior shows “they want to punish us for what we did in 2016.” They also hope to depress the number of voters who will vote for the President.

Watch: