Explosive! Dutch Leftist Posts Audio of Tucker Carlson’s Trashed Interview

Tucker Carlson lost his temper with Dutch historian Rutger Bregman, a man who supports extremely high taxes. Carlson had him on his show last month because he wanted to congratulate him for asking at Davos why the globalists say they care about climate change but fly to Davos in jets and avoid paying taxes.

Carlson does appear to share some of his views of anti-elitist sentiments, opposition to the Establishment and preference for the “common people”. When you look at Amazon paying no taxes, it does appear shameful. He wanted to discuss it.

Instead of a discussion, Bregman took the opportunity to attack Fox and falsely claim Tucker’s “corporate masters,” tell him what to say, which is not true, according to Tucker.

Bregman is obsessed with the rich paying higher taxes when, in fact, we just need those not paying taxes to pay. The rich do pay most of the taxes. He then went into a diatribe about Fox never talking about higher taxes.

That’s not true. Fox is filled with leftists who want higher taxes like Marianne Marsh, Jessica Tarlov, Juan Williams, Geraldo Rivera, Chris Wallace, Marie Harf, and the dozens of guests each week who come to pollute the airwaves with leftist beliefs.

Bregman said, “So I think the issue really is one of corruption and one of people being bribed and not talking about the real issues. What the Murdochs basically want you to do is scapegoat immigrants rather than talk about tax avoidance,” he falsely claimed, conflating illegal immigrants with immigrants.

Bregman told Carlson he’s “part of the problem” as a millionaire funded by billionaires. He, Bregman, is speaking “truth to power.

GO F* YOURSELF

“You are a millionaire funded by billionaires. That’s what you are. And I’m glad that you’ve finally jumped the bandwagon of people like Bernie Sanders and AOC, but you’re not part of the solution, Mr. Carlson. You’re part of the problem, actually.”

The Dutch Socialist talked over Tucker, avoiding Tucker’s questions.

That’s when Tucker lost his temper and blurted out, “Why don’t you go f—- yourself, you tiny brain…moron! You’re F*ing annoying.”

While Fox chose to not air the show, Bergman posted the audio he taped to the leftist platform, ‘Now This News’.

On Wednesday the Fox host apologized to his viewers for cursing, but said his comments were heartfelt: “It was genuinely heartfelt. I meant it with total sincerity.”

Watch his ironic apology:

Listen to Bregman’s arrogant blather. He wasn’t on Fox to have a discussion, he was there to spew his talking points and trash his hosts.

WATCH THE BERGMAN AUDIO