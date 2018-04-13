Explosive Report Shows McCabe Reprimanded Execs for Leaks He Ok’d

The explosive DoJ Inspector General report on fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe shows he lied to IG, lied to Comey and reprimanded two FBI executives [Lisa Page and Michael Korton?] for leaks he had authorized the Special Counsel to disclose to the Wall Street Journal.

In other words, he not only lied – they caught him lying – four times, but he beat up two FBI execs for leaks he authorized, apparently to cover his butt. This is the unethical lout who collected more than half a million dollars from snookered Americans. Even that was based on the lie that he was not going to use it to fight for his pension.

It appears that the texts between lovebirds Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were released to prove Andrew McCabe authorized them speaking to the WSJ.

The DoJ IG said McCabe leaked to media to “advance his personal interests”.

This is the man, Comey described as standing tall.

Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you. — James Comey (@Comey) January 30, 2018

Comey is a fellow liar and leaker. Both are untruthful slimeballs.

How many felonies do we have here?

Sean Davis of The Federalist reported key details:

We found that, in a conversation with then-Director Comey shortly after the

WSJ article was published, McCabe lacked candor when he told Comey, or made

statements that led Comey to believe, that McCabe had not authorized the

disclosure and did not know who did. This conduct violated FBI Offense Code 2.5

(Lack of Candor – No Oath).

We also found that on May 9, 2017, when questioned under oath by FBI

agents from INSD, McCabe lacked candor when he told the agents that he had not

authorized the disclosure to the WSJ and did not know who did. This conduct

violated FBI Offense Code 2.6 (Lack of Candor – Under Oath).

We further found that on July 28, 2017, when questioned under oath by the

OIG in a recorded interview, McCabe lacked candor when he stated: (a) that he

was not aware of Special Counsel having been authorized to speak to reporters

around October 30 and (b) that, because he was not in Washington, D.C., on

October 27 and 28, 2016, he was unable to say where Special Counsel was or what

she was doing at that time. This conduct violated FBI Offense Code 2.6 (Lack of

Candor – Under Oath).

We additionally found that on November 29, 2017, when questioned under

oath by the OIG in a recorded interview during which he contradicted his prior

statements by acknowledging that he had authorized the disclosure to the WSJ,

McCabe lacked candor when he: (a) stated that he told Comey on October 31,

2016, that he had authorized the disclosure to the WSJ; (b) denied telling INSD

agents on May 9 that he had not authorized the disclosure to the WSJ about the

PADAG call; and (c) asserted that INSD’s questioning of him on May 9 about the

October 30 WSJ article occurred at the end of an unrelated meeting when one of

the INSD agents pulled him aside and asked him one or two questions about the

article. This conduct violated FBI Offense Code 2.6 (Lack of Candor – Under Oath).

BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General releases explosive report that led to firing of ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe https://t.co/yKCrUNUlF5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 13, 2018

President Trump Responds

DOJ just issued the McCabe report – which is a total disaster. He LIED! LIED! LIED! McCabe was totally controlled by Comey – McCabe is Comey!! No collusion, all made up by this den of thieves and lowlifes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018