Extremely Unpopular Traitor Jeff Flake Will Compare Trump to Stalin on Senate Floor

Jeff Flake is a pitiful representative of the Deep State. He is planning to publicly take the side of the press against the President in a grand speech on the Senate floor.

He’s a traitor, one of the many trying to take down the President.

We don’t have a free press in this country. It’s free for those who have the “acceptable” opinions and that is not the people on the political right. Outlets like CNN, The Washington Post and the NY Times are provably biased. Social media is shadow banning conservatives. The voice of conservatives is being silenced. That’s not freedom, but to Senator Jeff Flake, who has a favorability of 18% in his own state, that’s what freedom looks like.

The “Republican” senator from Arizona will condemn the President’s views of the news media, which is in line with many Americans, by comparing his rhetoric to that of late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Flake is the senator who last week led the Gang of Six in an immigration “deal” that gave citizenship to DACA and other illegal aliens, increased chain migration and kept the lottery system, calling it by a new name.

According to an excerpt of the speech, Flake will criticize the President for calling the news media the “enemy of the people,” calling it “an assault as unprecedented as it is unwarranted.”

“Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own President uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies,” reads the excerpt. “It bears noting that so fraught with malice was the phrase ‘enemy of the people,’ that even Nikita Khrushchev forbade its use, telling the Soviet Communist Party that the phrase had been introduced by Stalin for the purpose of ‘annihilating such individuals’ who disagreed with the supreme leader.”

This fool hasn’t noticed the Antifa, who call themselves communist anarchists, or the Black Lives Matter, who have their Marxist platform posted on their national website.

Flake’s prepared speech goes on to say the President’s actions should be “a great source of shame” for the Senate and the members of the Republican Party.

“The free press is the despot’s enemy, which makes the free press the guardian of democracy,” Flake’s remarks say. “When a figure in power reflexively calls any press that doesn’t suit him ‘fake news,’ it is that person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press.”

Flake has been attacking the President for a year and bashed him liberally in a book he’s been hawking.

Flake isn’t running for re-election because he hasn’t a snowball’s chance in Hell of winning.

There is no question the news media is biased and more than 60% of voters agree. Ninety-one percent of the media coverage is anti-Trump and ninety-six percent of the reporters/hosts donated to Hillary Clinton.

The media isn’t giving up either. In fact, they’re getting worse. There is the Deep State and the Deeper State.