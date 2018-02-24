Eyewitness at Stoneman Says Deputy Hid Behind Building During Shootings

Brian Entin, a reporter for News 7, interviewed one of the eyewitnesses to the Stoneman shooting – Brandon Huff, 18. Brandon, a senior at the school, said about Deputy Scot Peterson, “He was pointing his gun at nothing.”

Brandon watched as school resource officer, Scot Peterson, hid behind a staircase during the Stoneman Douglas shooting. He was talking on his phone.

He first heard of the shooting from his girlfriend. She was in the Freshman building and texted him to tell him she loved him.

THE INTERVIEW WITH THE EYEWITNESS

"He was pointing his gun at nothing." Student says he watched as school resource officer Scot Peterson hid behind a staircase during the Stoneman Douglas shooting.