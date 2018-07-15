“F Trump” Rapper YG Arrested for Felony Robbery, All Caught on Tape

“F*** Trump” Rapper YG became famous for fifteen minutes after singing “F*** Trump” in one of his rap songs. He has gained fame once again after he was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony robbery, according to TMZ.

YG allegedly yanked someone’s chain off his neck and ran off with the diamond-laced pendant. And it’s all caught on video!

A warrant was issued for his arrest and by Thursday he was in court, charged with felony robbery. He’s out on $20,000 bail.

The pendant is valued at between $3,000 to $9,000.

The alleged victim is also suing YG, TMZ reported, claiming he had his goons beat him up before he snatched his jewelry. The guy wants at least $250k and now feels the need to hire security.

YG’s a moron.