FABULOUS! HUGE #s Want to See Trump Cheer Cruz in Houston

President Trump originally planned a rally for Senator Ted Cruz in a venue that would accommodate 8,000 but had to upgrade when 18,000 signed up. By Saturday, more than 78,000 wanted tickets.

Rent the Astrodome and they will come! Even the Astrodome isn’t big enough.

Senator Cruz is running against the Socialist ‘JFK’ Bet a Blotto Beto O’Rourke who loves Planned Parenthood, open borders and free health care for illegal aliens, and all things left.

According to the polls, Cruz, who is running for a second term, enjoys a healthy but far from Texas-sized single-digit lead over Media Cover Boy Beto O’Rourke. By comparison, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is up a whopping 20 points over his Democrat opponent. So the president is headed to Houston to ensure there is no surprise, Breitbart reports.

The fact that it is as close as it is — that’s scary — but the support Trump has is very encouraging.

Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama pulled in massive crowds, but Trump’s ability to overfill venues is moving and breathtaking.

The current venue only holds 18,000 and they should move up. These people show up, wait in line in inclement weather, and stand outside to watch the TV screens set up for those who can’t get in.

Democrats have to bring in star-studded entertainment to draw mostly puny crowds. They have no message and they’re boring Marxists.

It’s not because Trump supporters are crazy, brainwashed, feeble-minded, or angry, it’s because he is fighting at great personal expense to keep America free. We face an overwhelming task to fight back the forces of Marxism in our schools, media, entertainment, museums, everywhere. He is willing to take up the fight.

It’s two years after his election and he’s still attracting the crowds and it is because we know how hard he is trying and how many slings and arrows he and his family have taken for us.

He is Mad to do it and the people love him for it.

