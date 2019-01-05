Face of Dem Party Blasts ‘Faux Outrage’ Over “M*F*er” Impeach Remark

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday defended fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), from outrage over her call to “impeach the mothef—er,” referring to President Trump.

Leftist Cortez tweeted: “Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar.”

There is nothing fake about expecting people to act professionally. She — of the politically correct left — can find no fault in it. That’s ‘faux’? The worst part is Rashida calling for impeachment without any basis except her and her ilk don’t agree with the President.

“GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next,” Cortez added.

The GOP police women? Who knew? If the GOP dislikes killing fully developed unborn babies, that’s policing according to them. Wanting professionalism is policing.

Hardcore leftist Rashida demeans herself, her family, women, and her country when she vaingloriously declares she will impeach the “motherf***er” with no evidence of criminality whatsoever. Sure, they can do it, but it’s insane.

Convicting without evidence is what the hard left does to innocent people like Judge Kavanaugh. They are unfair and unprofessional, but this is what you can expect from someone who is an adherent of the same ideology as Venezuela’s Maduro — that of the Democratic Socialist.

The New York Democrat promised to have Tlaib’s back, writing “the Bronx and Detroit ride together” in a subsequent tweet.

It’s not the Bronx and Detroit. It’s hard-left to hard-left. These are the people we fought against in World War II and other wars.

Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just “locker room talk,” but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar. GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

Again, the Billy Bush tape is an issue, but Bill Clinton’s assaults are ignored. What is the point? Rashida is in Congress and should consider acting with dignity, and if she doesn’t, that’s fine. She will show the Democratic Party for what it is. It’s more about wanting to impeach without evidence as soon as she steps into the Chamber — that is the problem. It’s unAmerican.