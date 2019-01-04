Face of New Democrat Party Says “We’ll Impeach the MotherF***er”

Overwhelmed with grandiosity, Democrat Representative, public servant Rashida Tlaib was sworn in today as one of the first Muslim women in Congress.

As a self-described Palestinian-American, mainly Palestinian, she represents Detroit and the surrounding suburbs. She is one of the prominent faces of the New Democrat Party.

She attended a Marxist MoveOn celebration yesterday. As the spokesperson for the new, more hardcore leftist Democrat Party, Tlaib received hoots and hollers when she repeated what she told her son.

“Bullies don’t win, baby…,” she said, “we’re going to go in and impeach the motherf***er.”

Lovely.

The vulgarian of the hard-left is who the Democrat Party is today. It wouldn’t matter who represented Republicans. The goal is to eradicate the entire party.

The Democrat Party recruited a large number of women who won, and they are all far-left, every last one of them.

Watch:

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS

The President has fired back to all these calls for impeachment. How do they impeach him since he has done nothing wrong? They already answered that. Tlaib said he didn’t have to commit a crime. They want to impeach him because they don’t like his agenda.

THERE GOES ISRAEL

She has already eradicated Israel from her map. Hannah Allam, a reporter covering Muslim life, proudly tweeted this:

SWEARING ALLEGIANCE ON A BOOK OF SHARIA LAW

The low-class woman wore the garb of a foreign country to her swearing in and took the oath on a Quran. It wasn’t just any Quran, it was Thomas Jefferson’s. The thing about that though, Jefferson used his Quran for research and was well aware of what they were — violent, dangerous, and so much more. He wasn’t a closet Muslim, he was a classical liberal who wanted to understand who they were.

MF Tlaib was accompanied to the swearing in by Linda Sarsour, the anti-Semite.

HERE COME THE COMMUNISTS

One supporter says gleefully that she will push moderates away [not that there are any moderates left in the New Democrat Party].

