Face of New Democrat Party Says “We’ll Impeach the MotherF***er”

Overwhelmed with grandiosity, Democrat Representative, public servant Rashida Tlaib was sworn in today as one of the first Muslim women in Congress.

As a self-described Palestinian-American, mainly Palestinian, she represents Detroit and the surrounding suburbs. She is one of the prominent faces of the New Democrat Party.

She attended a Marxist MoveOn celebration yesterday. As the spokesperson for the new, more hardcore leftist Democrat Party, Tlaib received hoots and hollers when she repeated what she told her son.

“Bullies don’t win, baby…,” she said, “we’re going to go in and impeach the motherf***er.”

The vulgarian of the hard-left is who the Democrat Party is today. It wouldn’t matter who represented Republicans. The goal is to eradicate the entire party.

The Democrat Party recruited a large number of women who won, and they are all far-left, every last one of them.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS

The President has fired back to all these calls for impeachment. How do they impeach him since he has done nothing wrong? They already answered that. Tlaib said he didn’t have to commit a crime. They want to impeach him because they don’t like his agenda.

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

THERE GOES ISRAEL

She has already eradicated Israel from her map. Hannah Allam, a reporter covering Muslim life, proudly tweeted this:

Someone has already made a slight alteration to the map that hangs in Rashida Tlaib’s new congressional office. pic.twitter.com/mwyshIog4r — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

SWEARING ALLEGIANCE ON A BOOK OF SHARIA LAW

The low-class woman wore the garb of a foreign country to her swearing in and took the oath on a Quran. It wasn’t just any Quran, it was Thomas Jefferson’s. The thing about that though, Jefferson used his Quran for research and was well aware of what they were — violent, dangerous, and so much more. He wasn’t a closet Muslim, he was a classical liberal who wanted to understand who they were.

MF Tlaib was accompanied to the swearing in by Linda Sarsour, the anti-Semite.

HERE COME THE COMMUNISTS

One supporter says gleefully that she will push moderates away [not that there are any moderates left in the New Democrat Party].

This is actually great to see. Thank you @RashidaTlaib I have a feeling that Democrats conduct over the next year and a half will push moderates away. Rashida is a blessing in disguise conservatives — Kemba George (@kembageorge) January 4, 2019

The scene outside Rashida Tlaib’s new office as she awaits her swearing in this morning. Linda Sarsour is here, comedian Mo Amer, Arab American activists, 100 kids from Detroit arrived by bus. #congress pic.twitter.com/uXbCYJnYu0 — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

Linda Sarsour And Rashida Tlaib Wear Palestinian Robes To Congress

https://t.co/7NeVTmgTcQ — The Forward (@jdforward) January 3, 2019