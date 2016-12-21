Facebook Fact-Checkers Include Embezzler, Porn Actress, “Domme”, Pot Smoking Escort

Our new Facebook “fact checker” who will decide what is or is not “fake news” is accused of defrauding a website to pay for prostitutes. Its staff includes an escort-porn star and “Vice Vixen domme”.

Does this surprise anyone? Really? Isn’t it what you would expect from the leftists?

As most know by now, Facebook is going to let everyone and his uncle from Kalamazoo dispute any article they want to dispute and then fact-checkers, all partisan leftists, will determine if the article will be labeled fake news and sent to the furthest reaches of the Facebookverse.

The fact-check organizations are all sketchy or questionable to say the least.

The following is not satire or fake news. As you read, just know that this is all factual.

One of the fact-checking websites is Snopes which was run by the Mikkelson’s from their pre-fab home in which they had a bedroom for their four cats and pet rats. Their letterhead sports a nonexistent society. Their site is being called “essential resources” and their work, which is biased as hell is being called “painstaking, scholarly and reliable”.

It’s reliably left.

They are now divorced and ex-wife Barbara claims (in legal documents) that husband David embezzled $98,000 of company money. But it was for a good cause — “himself and prostitutes.”

He, on the other hand, says he was underpaid and is demanding “industry standard” or at least 360,000 a year.

They can’t decide what’s accurate or not among themselves but are noted for their “accuracy and impartiality”.

We don’t know who has custody of the cats and rats.

David remarried to Eyssa Young who is employed by Snopes as an administrator. She has worked as an escort and porn actress. She ran as a Libertarian for Congress on the “Dump Bush” platform but she is nonpolitical allegedly.

The main fact-checker, Kimberly LaCapria has a blog, “ViceVixen” and she says she is in touch with her “domme side” and posts on Snopes while smoking pot. In March 2015, she worked as an escort.

