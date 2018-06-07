Facebook Hired “Real News” Reporters, Guess Who They Enlisted From Fox

Facebook execs have said that it is not a media company, but they have hired a CIO from a large media conglomerate. Atish Banerjea, formerly CIO of NBCUniversal. He has replaced Tim Campos and he is well on the left politically. Facebook’s also hiring a slew of journalists from various stations to cover their news programs. Guess who they picked from Fox News!

They picked the angry gay leftist Shep Smith who runs an hour-long tirade against Trump every afternoon on his Fox ‘News’ show.

Facebook is funding news programs from CNN, ABC, Univision and… FOX News. FOX NEWS?!?! Facebook is paying for FOX News content??? “Shepard Smith will host…” Oh.https://t.co/AQpsQruM7d — Steven Greenstreet (@MiddleOfMayhem) June 6, 2018

Facebook wants ‘diverse’ anchors so they graciously selected one from Fox News to dish out “real news”.

The social-media giant announced Wednesday that it is fully funding original news content for its video service, known as Watch, by producing shows from seven partners and hosted by Anderson Cooper of CNN, Shepard Smith of Fox News and Jorge Ramos of Univision among others.

Jorge is a great choice for the open borders crowd. He is a firm believer in the concept of a no-border USA. He’s a covert Reconquista.

The shows will feature live breaking news, daily news briefings, and some weekly series, according to Variety.

This follows the very real shutting down of conservatives on social media. Facebook, Google, Twitter, YouTube. Facebook keeps hiring more and more of the fact checkers to shut down the right. George Soros is funding Facebook’s censorship of the so-called ‘fake news’.

HuffPo just did a piece on Shep and suggested he is the future of Fox News. In it, Shep was quoted putting down the Fox commentators. He claimed he is a real journalist and corrects their fake news on his show. In truth, Shep’s anti-right, period. He has often given inaccurate information on air and is not reliable.

It’s no mystery Rupert Murdoch’s sons want to turn the station into another CNN+ at some point. They are or were trying to buy all of Sky News — not sure where they are on that.

Fox wants more ‘journalists’ but they are looking at the leftists/liberals. The journalists today think their job is to editorialize the news, to be activists at all times.

Shep told the HuffPo reporter: Murdoch, he said, has big plans. “He wants to hire a lot more journalists, he wants to build us a massive new newsroom, he wants to make more commitments to places like this [studio], to hire reporters to work on beats, just enlarge our news-gathering,” Shep said. “When the biggest boss, who controls everything, comes and says ‘That’s what I want to do,’ that’s the greatest news I’ve heard in years. And he didn’t mention one thing about our opinion side.”

Well, I won’t watch it.

SHORT SHEP BIO

In 1993 Shepard Smith divorced his wife of six years, Virginia Donald, his college sweetheart, and moved to Miami. The couple did not have any children. The divorce records from the state of Florida were sealed.

He became a Fox News anchor and made a name for himself when he willfully ran his car into another reporter in an act of road rage in November 2000.

While covering the Bush-Gore situation in Florida, Capitol Police arrested David Shepard Smith, one of hundreds of journalists who were in town to cover the election drama, after police said Smith struck another reporter with his car during an argument over a parking space.

The reporter he ran into was Maureen Walsh of Tallahassee, a freelance journalist for Bay News 9. She said he deliberately hit her and then stomped past her.

“He shouted some profanities at her and basically just struck her, striking her at the knees, which threw her up on the car,” said Sgt. Edwin Maxwell.

By the day’s end, Walsh was released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with bruises on her knees and legs, police said. Smith, 36, was charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, a felony, and was released on $10,000 bail from the Leon County Jail.

The attack was buried and Smith suffered no consequences after the victim “settled”.

He was a sexual harasser

In 2011, shortly after Giovanni Graziano joined Fox News as a production assistant, the 50+ year old Shepard Smith became romantically involved with his then-24 year old direct subordinate.

It was tabloid fodder at the time.

In 2013, Smith physically assaulted a waitress named Katya Minskova. This was also covered in tabloid publications.

“He got up from his table, grabbed my elbow, and started yelling,” the waitress, a 30-year-old woman named Katya Minskova, told Gawker. Smith continued berating her: “Where the f—k is my drink! Where is my f—king drink! Get my f—king drink!”

He sounds like a sexist.

Smith announced his homosexuality in 2016. He also came out of the closet with his leftist views. He went on an anti-Trump crusade that continues to this day.

He’s known for making many mistakes and the only thing remarkable about him is that he still has a career in the public eye.