Faces of the Dem Party Throw a Kegger Outside Mitch McConnell’s House

The Democrat Red Army protesters carrying beer, were chanting “chug, chug, chug!” and “I like beer!” outside Senate Majority Leader McConnell’s home ahead of Friday’s procedural vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The anti-Kavanaugh protesters can be seen on videos clutching Pabst Blue Ribbon cans, red Solo cups and posters as they marched toward McConnell’s home.

“Essentially, we just think he’s a frat boy,” protest organizer Jennifer Flynn Walker told HuffPost by phone of Kavanaugh.

“We had a Kavanaugh confirmation kegger and we had some beer and red Solo party cups,” said Walker, director of mobilization and advocacy at the Center for Popular Democracy. “We had some sunglasses and celebrated Beach Week, Georgetown Prep Beach Week. We yelled ‘beer’ and ‘chug’ and then we stopped.”

These people think women will rise up if Kavanaugh is confirmed.

They shouldn’t be allowed to get this close to a senator. It simply isn’t safe. They’re obviously not right in the head.

It definitely was rude.

Sen. Mitch McConnell got a rude awakening when Anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators marched to his door to hold a kegger — with brewskis in hand — to protest the Supreme Court nominee. pic.twitter.com/DmcZFmW4I8 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 5, 2018

“What do we do with a drunken justice?” Protesters stage Kavanaugh confirmation kegger outside Mitch McConnell’s home in advance of cloture vote #StopKavanaugh #CANCELKAVANAUGH pic.twitter.com/Ngd7masOck — L.A. Kauffman (@LAKauffman) October 5, 2018

The loons are also in the hallways of the Senate building and elsewhere with the blessing of Democrats. This is the face of the Democrat Party.

“This is for Ady Barkan. This is for Ana María. This is for Maria.”

HAPPENING NOW: Protestors occupy the hallways outside the office of @JeffFlake asking him to #BelieveSurvivors. pic.twitter.com/8HzpFbrt4H — #VOTEPROCHOICE (@VoteChoice) October 5, 2018