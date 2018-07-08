Failed Congressional Candidate Saira Rao Launches a Vile Attack on Whites

After losing the Democratic primary to a white incumbent, former Colorado congressional candidate Saira Rao said it is time to “give up on white people.”

Rao tweeted a link to an April New York Times column asking the question, “Should I Give Up on White People?”

Rao commented, “Short and long answer: YES.”

Should I Give Up on White People? https://t.co/MD0JDNgFNx — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) July 5, 2018

“I stand by it,” Rao, the daughter of Indian immigrants, told Colorado Politics about her tweet.

“It’s incumbent on white people and not people of color to solve it,” Rao said, just as it’s incumbent on men to solve sexism.

If white people dislike being lumped in with white supremacists, she said, that is because of their “white fragility.”

In other words, all whites are bad, all whites are racist.

Asked about stereotyping white people, Rao answered, “It makes black and brown people cringe for white people to tell them they’re being racist.”

Sorry Saira, but you can be racist against whites.

She is not African-American but talks of black oppression and acts as if she was African-American. Isn’t that stealing someone else’s heritage?

Her best friend wrote an article complaining about people criticizing her comments [and obvious racism]. He complained about the ‘sea of white tears’ and said she ‘had him at white supremacy’. His ending was to say, “F*** them all”.

Rao lost her primary and is also angry with Democrats over it — must be racism. It can’t have anything to do with her racist and extremist policies.