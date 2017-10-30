Failing ESPN Loses 15,000 Subscribers a Day, Can’t Afford Monday Night Football

The holidays are coming and ESPN is firing staff. ESPN is planning another round of layoffs just six months after the network fired more than 100 employees, Sporting News reports. They are also in danger of losing Monday Night Football.

Multiple sources told the sports news site that 40 to 60 people including on-air talent and radio personalities may be sent packing.

The layoffs could come as soon as late November or early December.

It’s likely they will also lost Monday night football.

ESPN pays $2 billion a year to the NFL for Monday Night Football and one NFL wild card playoff game. They can no longer afford it. In the month of October alone ESPN lost over 15,000 subscribers a day in October per the latest Nielson estimates.

They were used to growing TV revenues but that has stopped.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote:

“First, quietly, ESPN has been able to pull off a dramatic judo move in recent agreements with its affiliates, one whose importance cannot be overstated: There is no longer specific contract language that requires the cable giant to have NFL games in order to earn its lofty (and industry-envied) subscriber fees, currently more than $7 per household. This means the network would not face automatic decreases in that vital artery of its dual revenue stream. Sure, distributors would be aghast, demanding to negotiate lower fees probably immediately, but the point is, there would be negotiations, enabling ESPN to do everything it could to keep those numbers as high as possible.”

It’s not surprising. Look at the weirdos who work at that station. Jemele Hill can’t stop embarrassing herself. She has called the President a “white supremacist” because she’s a bigot and she’s called for an NFL boycott. After she called for the boycott, she lied and said she didn’t despite the fact that her tweets calling for a boycott were still posted.

Then there is Michael Wilbon who thinks NFL players who make more than $2 million year are “slaves”.

There are so many others.

Let’s not forget how they decided to not put an Asian host, Mike Lee on air because his last name is ‘Lee’ like Robert E. Lee.

Disney CEO Robert Iger admitted he gives leftists’ license to push the leftists agenda. He is all for players disrespecting the flag and the country.

Curt Shilling was fired for not being politically correct. Jemele can call the President a “white supremacist” but there is no such latitude for someone who is conservative.

“The only irony in this for me is that a company that is outwardly bigoted and intolerant is calling itself inclusive,” Schilling told host Dan Patrick in early October.

Schilling gave a memo as an example. It was sent out to ESPN employees asking them not to discuss political issues. He added that when other on-air personalities made anti-Republican or or anti-conservative comments, no punishment resulted: They sent out memos, “Listen, we want our sports people on-air talent to stick to sports, stay away from politics and the other stuff.”

To make it worse, they lie and say they are not left-wing or political.

Who will pay $7 a month for ESPN without Monday night football? Hmmm….