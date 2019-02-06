Fairfax Accuser Releases a Detailed Statement of the Alleged Assault

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s goose is cooked today with the statement by his accuser, Dr. Vanessa Tyson. She issued a full statement and said it will be her only public statement.

She is angry that he lied about her, she said.

The accuser is Vanessa Tyson. She’s a professor of politics at Scripps College in California and a fellow at Stanford’s Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences.

Tyson describes herself as a proud Democrat, which suggests (but does not prove) she has no motive to make false allegations against a rising star Democrat. She is accusing another Democrat.

Democrats would say this is “credible” and that is good enough to condemn the man. [We do not agree.]

Her narrative is a lot more believable than Christine Blasey-Ford’s ever was. And with the Democrat standard that you don’t need evidence, due process, and you always believe the woman, we can say beyond a shadow of a doubt that he’s done.

The third in line is Mark Herring who admits to blackface in 1980, so he’s done.

Who’s number four?

Here is the full statement of Dr. Vanessa Tyson, who is accusing VA Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of raping her in 2004. pic.twitter.com/WETUpBd5LB — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 6, 2019

Fairfax is accused of cursing her out…that sealed his fate. All he needs is for other victims to come out, but he’s done without that. Democrats hung themselves on their own petard — they must believe the woman.

UPDATE: Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s chief of staff and policy director acknowledge to @NBCNews that the lt. gov. used the “F” word to refer to the situation, but dispute that he used the “B” word at all or used any heated language directed toward Vanessa Tyson. https://t.co/RLBi0RFiaK — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 6, 2019