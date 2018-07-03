Fake Black Woman Rachel Dolezal Booked on Welfare Fraud Charges

Fake Black woman Rachel Dolezal who tried to pass herself off as transracial is accused of trying to defraud the government for financial gain. There is no such thing as ‘transracial’ and a person is the race that person was born to.

The once-lauded leftist Black woman became a lose-lose, even for the incoherent far-left.

However, Dolezal was able to waylay her lie into a presidency at the far-left NAACP. They defended her for a long time, until they looked like complete saps.

Dolezal was a non-stop race-baiter. She ranted hatefully about Whites and against police. We can see why she doesn’t like police — if she’s a criminal — criminals tend to not like police.

Dolezal was booked, fingerprinted, and released from the county jail Monday.

Ms. Dolezal pleaded not guilty last month to first-degree theft by welfare fraud, making a false verification statement and second-degree perjury, Fox News reported.

According to authorities, Ms. Dolezal had reported her usual income as under $500 per month in order to be eligible for state welfare and food assistance, of which she received more than $8,800 between August 2015 and November 2017.

However, according to a subpoena of her bank statements and other records, she had made nearly $84,000 over those three years, from her autobiography, “In Full Color,” from speaking engagements and sales of home-made products.

Dolezal changed her name in 2017 to Nkechi Diallo because she just doesn’t want to be who she is.

Dolezal is a liar but the left made a lot of excuses for her until they realized they had to give it up.

She pretended her family friend Albert Wilkerson was her father — because he is Black. She falsely claimed she lived in South Africa and hunted with bows and arrows.

Rachel was living in Virginia at the time and never went abroad, her brother said. “She’s never been to Africa in her entire life,” Ezra said.

She claimed to have lived in a “Montana teepee.” She said that her family “hunted their food with bows and arrows.” She said she and her parents lived in Colorado and South Africa after moving from Montana. None of that is true according to her parents.

She could one day be a senator from Massachusetts.

The Gateway Pundit reports that she copied a famous painting and passed it off as her own.

Rachel Dolezal’s painting The Shape of Our Kind is a near duplicate of J.M.W. Turner’s 1840 The Slave Ship. pic.twitter.com/DGC7GkkPiu — Jolie Adams (@Jolieishere) June 15, 2015

Dolezal was interviewed for a Spokane, Washington podcast in which she bemoaned, and wanted to boycott, the movie Exodus because Christian Bale is, in the words of host Taylor Weech, a “white European” playing a “north African” part.

Dolezal is still unapologetic about “identifying” as a Black woman. She says she’s a Black woman to this day.