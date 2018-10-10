Fake Heidi Throws Around the BS to Get Her Poll Numbers Up

Look who is trying to get her poll numbers up by trashing Hillary Clinton after trashing Judge Kavanaugh. Heidi Heitkamp’s poll numbers are down by 10 or 12 points.

She spent the last six years voting like a leftist Democrat but is now trying to convince the red state voters of North Dakota that she’s really very moderate.

Absurdly, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp decided to vote against Judge Kavanaugh after she watched his testimony without the sound. She didn’t want to be tainted by what she heard!

Hello, the words are part of the entire presentation!

Pretending she made her choice based on her inner feelings, not polls, she said she was turned off by the judge’s gestures. From that, she decided the temperament of this man was unacceptable. The judge has a 12 year record of calm, reasoned decisions and she is being dishonest here.

She then called out Hillary for saying Democrats can’t be civil until they win election. Another ploy! She votes left all the time and she is only saying this to get those poll numbers up.

WaPo: Heidi Heitkamp calls out Hillary Clinton for saying Democrats ‘cannot be civil’ with Republicans https://t.co/w7wcRFfFEu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 10, 2018

…At the same time, she’s opposed nearly every big-ticket GOP priority, and the ones that conservative voters favor. For instance, in January, she joined most of her Democratic colleagues in filibustering a popular 20-week abortion ban. This, despite having said during her 2012 run, “I do not support public funding of abortions, and believe that late-term abortions should be illegal except when necessary to save the life of the mother.”

Heitkamp has supported taxpayer-funded abortion, too, and in one sense it’s paid off: She’s earned herself a 100 percent rating on Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s 2018 congressional scorecard. In a state as pro-life as North Dakota, though, this might as well be a target on her back.

Cramer said he jumped into the race after calls to his office demanded he run after her vote against the 20-week ban.

Since Trump’s election, Heitkamp has also joined the Senate Democratic caucus to vote against repealing and replacing Obamacare, against a border fence, against about a quarter of Trump’s judicial nominees, against legislation to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities that don’t enforce federal immigration law, and against the GOP tax-reform bill that passed last December. The last of these is especially likely to upset North Dakota taxpayers, who a Tax Policy Center analysis determined will have the largest average increase in after-tax income as a result of the cuts.

President Trump offered his opinion.

In late June, Trump trekked out to North Dakota to host a rally for Cramer, and despite past friendly interactions with Heitkamp, he didn’t pull any punches. “When Heidi ran for office, she promised to be an independent vote for the people of North Dakota,” Trump said. “Instead, she went to Washington and immediately joined Chuck [Schumer].”

The president ran down the list of big votes where Heitkamp has strayed from the Republican agenda and added, alluding to the Democrat’s efforts to paint herself as a moderate, that “she may give us a couple of quickie votes before the election. She might, because she has no choice. But the day after that election, she’s voting party line, 100 percent.”

Trump fired off one particularly devastating line: “You need a senator who doesn’t just talk like they’re from North Dakota, but votes like they’re from North Dakota.”

You can’t believe a thing this woman says. She’s a fraud.