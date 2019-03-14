Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren Has No Sympathy for College Scammers

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren has no sympathy for the parents involved in the college scam. She looks down on them, but we seem to remember her defrauding the bar and a few colleges with her fake Indian claims.

This is Warren defrauding the State Bar of Texas:

Elizabeth Warren described herself in law-school professional directories as a Native American minority from 1986 to 1995. She said she listed herself as Native American to get invited to luncheons but took it off when none of that happened.

SHE DEFRAUDED HARVARD

Warren was listed as a “woman of color” in the 1993 Harvard student journal. When questioned about it in 1996, Warren couldn’t remember any of it, but when she was listed as the Harvard Law’s “first woman of color” in a 1997 law review piece on diversity and affirmative action, it was based on a “telephone interview with her by Michael Chmura, News Director, Harvard Law (Aug. 6, 1996).”

In 2012 Warren admitted she told Harvard Law she was Native American.

She admitted that she listed herself as a minority in law school directories for more than 10 years. The reason she gave? She wanted to meet people with tribal roots.

“I listed myself in the directory in the hopes that it might mean that I would be invited to a luncheon, a group, something that might happen with people who are like I am,” she said.

Er, what?…Read more…

She also used it to get a job at another university.

WARREN’S FAKE COOKBOOK

She also contributed a fraudulent recipe to a PowWow Chow cookbook. She copied recipes verbatim from the NY Times.

One of the recipes, not something one would see on the Trail of Tears, was called ‘Cold Crab Omelet’, and it came from a famous French chef, Pierre Franey, according to a Boston radio host.

The recipe was a favorite of the Duke and Duchess of England – the former English king – and Cole Porter.

THE FAKE CHEROKEE HAS NO SYMPATHY FOR OTHER FRAUDS

Asked on Morning Joe during a rapid-fire question session if she had any sympathy for the wealthy parents involved in the alleged fraud, Warren said, “Zero,” making the shape with her hand for emphasis.

Some people have no self-awareness.