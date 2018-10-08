Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren Thinks It’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Lieawatha Warren thinks today is Indigenous Peoples’ Day as do most Communists and Socialists in the USA. It’s not. Today is actually Columbus Day in honor of the man who represents the founding of America.

The President explained the meaning of the day in a tweet.

“Christopher Columbus’s spirit of determination & adventure has provided inspiration to generations of Americans. On #ColumbusDay, we honor his remarkable accomplishments as a navigator, & celebrate his voyage into the unknown expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.”

We would love to see Native Americans honored but this isn’t what this is about. The hard-left uses the term “indigenous” so they can include people here illegally who are more likely the descendants of Conquistadors than natives.

The hard-left took Columbus Day because they plan to destroy our historical heritage and replace it with their historical figures like communist Cesar Chavez.

We are reasonably certain Warren won’t win the Italian vote.

She tweeted: “Today we celebrate Native American communities, & the pride & resilience of people reclaiming their history & traditions. We honor the contributions that Native people make to a country that has taken so much & keeps asking for more.”

TRASHING COLUMBUS & POLICE ARE PART OF HER CAMPAIGN BLATHER

The Boston Globe reported Monday that Warren is “spending heavily” on national digital advertising. She ran 401 digital ads on Facebook this week alone, reaching 10 million. Interestingly, the ads are reaching other states, even Oklahoma, where she grew up.

The ads ask for money and email addresses and that means she is building a national email list.

According to the Free Beacon, one of Boston’s largest police unions has refused to endorse Democrat Warren in her bid for re-election. The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is sick of her “derogatory” attacks on law enforcement.

She recently called the police “racist” and continually says the system is racist.

She has an election coming up now and she wants to be President in 2020. Will trashing Columbus and police play in Massachusetts and in the nation?