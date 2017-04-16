Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren Whines Mitch McConnell Won’t Say “Hello” to Her

Sometimes unhinged, always a fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren says Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t talk to her.

“I’ve spoken to him, but he has not spoken to me,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said of her recent interactions with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Smart move on McConnell’s part. Everything any Republican says to her gets immediately spread around the media through her deranged filter.

Actor James Woods had something to say about it.

Did you offer a peace pipe? https://t.co/dZlayFWgUg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2017

This began when Warren maligned Jeff Sessions in February during his confirmation hearing. Warren was beyond vicious during the battle to appoint Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. Mitch had to silence her.

“I’ve spoken to him, but he has not spoken to me,” Warren said. “I say hello to Mitch every chance I get, and he turns his head.”

This snubbery has elevated Mitch.

In February, Warren did something no congressman/woman has done. She tried to defeat Jeff Sessions by impugning his character. Warren was first warned by the presiding officer to not impugn another senator’s motives or she would be in violation of Rule 19. She kept it up and Mitch silenced her.