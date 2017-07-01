Fake News CNN “Flew Into a Panic” After Flashing a Fake National Enquirer Cover

Page Six of the New York Post reports that CNN flew into a panic on Friday after it accidentally aired a fake National Enquirer cover during Jake Tapper’s broadcast on “The Lead.

The segment was about Joe Scarborough’s and Mika Brzezinski’s claim that Trump blackmailed them with a National Enquirer story. As the segment proceeded, CNN flashed a cover from the National Enquirer about a Ted and Heidi Cruz scandal.

The cover was never published by the National Enquirer

It was 100% fake news!

The fake cover headlined, “Heidi Cruz: Betrayed by Cheating Husband!” enticed readers with a subtitle promising information about a “sordid threesome, sleazy love letters and sensational photo proof”.

It was a morphed cover, probably used as clickbait.

They’re taking it seriously, you betcha

The network told the NY Post it is taking the matter seriously, and that it has been referred to the networks standards and practices department for review.

Normally this wouldn’t be a big deal but they just ended a week of one fake news scandal after another. They had to fire three journalists over the fake Scaramucci-Russia financial operatives meeting.

Its obvious they don’t check facts if it supports their narrative.

This is the segment.