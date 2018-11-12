Fake News CNN & Obnoxious Acosta Might Sue the Trump White House

CNN and Jim Acosta might sue the Trump White House after the President banned the obnoxious Acosta from the White House.

Former journalist Sam Donaldson says he has been asked to prepare an affidavit to support CNN’s possible lawsuit against the Trump White House after activist reporter Jim Acosta was banned earlier this week.

Last week, incessantly leftist activist Jim Acosta asked a series of questions of the President at the presser. He rudely took other reporters’ time and refused to give up the mic. Usually reporters ask one or two questions so other reporters get to ask theirs. When the President told him it was “enough”, Acosta wouldn’t sit down.

The intern tried to take the mic from him twice and the second time, he chopped her arm away. The President pulled Acosta’s press pass. It was long overdue and half the nation rejoiced.

The New York Daily News claims everyone agrees that Acosta didn’t put his hands on the intern but he did as one can see in the video. It’s not as if he was violent or it is a big deal, but it was the last straw and he shouldn’t be touching the young woman.

Imagine if a Republican did that at an Obama presser.

First Amendment legal expert Floyd Abrams told CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday that he believes the cable network should sue, and that “it’s a really strong lawsuit.”

“I can understand CNN being reluctant to sue because the President keeps saying CNN is the enemy of me, and CNN might have reluctance to have a lawsuit titled ‘CNN vs. Donald Trump,’” Abrams told Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” show. “That said, yes, I think they should sue.”

CNN and Acosta might not sue. A spokesman for fake news CNN told The Hill that “no decisions have been made.”

The President doesn’t even have to provide a reason to pull Acosta’s credentials, but he could have come up with a lot more than the one he picked. Acosta constantly asks questions to embarrass the President and then goes on air to whine about how the President insulted him in response.

At 1:03 on the mark, Acosta uses the side of his hand to chop her arm away from the mic.