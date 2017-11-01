Fake News CNN Reports Islamist Immigrant Terrorist Yelled “God Is Great”

CNN fake news for Tuesday will make you angry. They reported that the radical Islamist who murdered eight innocent people and injured at least 12 others yelled, “God is great” when he clearly yelled “Allahu Akbar”.

The terrorist left a note at the scene claiming he committed his act of terror in the name of ISIS.

You know what that says? It says these elites at CNN have no respect for our intelligence and they subscribe to extreme political correctness. They are a problem. They are the culture warrior devils ruining our country.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, is an Uzbek immigrant who killed and maimed people Tuesday in New York City. He has been in the United States since 2010 and has lived in Ohio and Florida. He has a “minor criminal record for traffic offenses”.

Are you kidding me? Why is he here? Any crimes should result in deportation. He’s not a good citizen.

He tried to flee on foot so police shot him in the stomach.

A businessman on ‘Cavuto’, Fox News, said, “this is the world today, we will just have to get used to it,” echoing the words of the mayor of London a couple years ago. The answer to that is, “No we don’t and no we mustn’t.”

As the President said:

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

A Belgian national was a victim of the attack, Didier Reynders, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister for Belgium, said on Twitter. “I am deeply saddened to announce a Belgian victim in Manhattan – I express my condolences to the family and friends,” he tweeted from his verified account, according to CNN.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed One World Trade Center to be lit in red, white and blue in honor of freedom and democracy, his office said.

Don’t worry though, the NY Post reported he’s a really nice guy, very friendly.

Kobiljon Matkarov, 37, met suspected terrorist Sayfullo Saipov in Florida about five years ago shortly after Saipov came from Uzbekistan– the two connected over their mutual heritage.

“He is very good guy, he is very friendly… he is like little brother… he look at me like big brother,” Matkarov said by phone Tuesday from his home in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Oh, yeah, he’s great.

At least he is in custody this evening.